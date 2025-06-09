‘Bloody Traps’: Israel Strikes Gaza Aid Centers Again, Scores Killed, Wounded

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 23 Palestinians have been killed across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Monday as Israeli occupation forces continued their relentless bombardment.

The majority of the casualties occurred when Israeli forces targeted aid distribution centers in both southern and central Gaza, areas already gripped by widespread hunger and displacement.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, eight Palestinians were shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. The victims had been attempting to access desperately needed food supplies near aid distribution sites.

Meanwhile, Al-Awda Hospital reported the arrival of 28 injured Palestinians following an Israeli airstrike near an aid distribution point close to the Netzarim checkpoint in central Gaza.

The same location had been targeted the day before, resulting in the death and injury of two additional Palestinians.

In a statement on Sunday, the Government Media Office in Gaza said that the death toll from what it described as “US-Israeli aid traps” had climbed to 125 killed, 736 wounded, and nine missing since May 27. This includes the 13 Palestinians killed and 153 others wounded in two separate attacks on Sunday alone, both carried out near food distribution centers.

After forcing civilians to wait in line under the guise of 'organizing aid,' armed gangs and Israel's collaborators are seen opening fire on them—killing and injuring several. pic.twitter.com/X01TzmvGNE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 9, 2025

The government office warned that these aid distribution points—established in open military zones fully controlled by the Israeli army and private American security contractors—have become “bloody traps into which hungry civilians are lured and then targeted with explosive and live ammunition.”

Images and testimonies from survivors point to the calculated targeting of densely crowded areas where aid is expected to arrive.

More Attacks Reported

In Khan Yunis, a source at Nasser Medical Complex confirmed that one Palestinian was killed by an Israeli drone strike in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of the city.

Elsewhere, a medical source at the Baptist Hospital reported that a Palestinian was wounded in an Israeli airstrike on the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Hospitals across Gaza also reported that 44 Palestinians were killed on Sunday. Among them, five—including two girls—were killed when Israeli forces bombed tents sheltering displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis.

Three additional Palestinians were killed and others injured when Israeli aircraft bombed the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to Al-Awda Hospital.

Meanwhile, Al-Jazeera’s correspondent confirmed that Israeli artillery targeted the eastern and southern neighborhoods of Khan Yunis throughout the day, escalating the pressure on an already besieged population.

In northern Gaza, warplanes launched repeated airstrikes on residential neighborhoods in the Jabalia al-Balad area. Al-Jazeera noted that bombardment of this area has continued for several consecutive days, leaving a growing number of civilian casualties and widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure.

According to Palestinian medical sources, two more people were killed and others wounded in an Israeli drone strike that targeted a group of civilians on Al-Shifa Street, west of Gaza City.

In another attack on a displacement center, the Baptist Hospital reported that several Palestinians were injured when Israeli forces struck the vicinity of Al-Rafei School in Jabalia al-Balad. The school, which shelters thousands of displaced people from northern Gaza, was struck by multiple missiles, causing severe damage to the building and the surrounding area.

Since the beginning of the Israeli military campaign on October 7, 2023, more than 181,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded, the overwhelming majority of them children and women.

At least 14,000 are still missing under the rubble. Entire communities have been displaced, and famine—intensified by the siege and the deliberate targeting of aid routes—has claimed additional lives, including many children.

As hospitals collapse and displacement camps come under fire, the scale of devastation continues to grow, deepening what humanitarian organizations have repeatedly called a genocidal war against the Palestinian people.

PC, AJA)