Bodies of Israelis Handed over in Gaza; Freed Palestinians Welcomed in Ramallah

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian resistance handed over the bodies of four Israeli captives to the Red Cross, while crowds in Ramallah celebrated the release of Palestinian detainees as part of a seventh exchange deal.

The Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip handed over the bodies of four Israeli captives to the International Red Cross, which transferred them to the Israeli side at the Kerem Abu Salem Crossing early on Thursday morning.

Simultaneously, a public reception took place in the center of Ramallah for the first batch of freed Palestinian detainees, as part of the seventh exchange deal. Meanwhile, Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) reported that there were talks between the United States and Israel to extend the first phase of the ceasefire agreement for several more weeks.

🎥 Just in: Freed Palestinian prisoners receive a warm welcome in Ramallah as they reunite with their families after their release in the Resistance exchange deal. pic.twitter.com/f6B6tCokaP — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 26, 2025

The handover of the bodies of the four Israeli prisoners in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, took place without ceremonies and away from the media.

Israeli media reported that the Israeli army received the bodies of the four captives from the Red Cross at the Kerem Abu Salem Crossing. KAN clarified that Israeli forensic teams are preparing for the initial identification of the bodies of the Israeli detainees.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that it was decided to hand over the four bodies. Meanwhile, a public reception took place in the center of Ramallah for 37 Palestinian detainees freed from a total of 42, who were released in the first batch of the seventh exchange deal.

A Red Cross bus carried a batch of freed detainees from Ofer Prison to Ramallah in the West Bank under tight security measures.

🚨 The Red Crescent receives freed prisoner Kazem Zawahra, who has been in a coma for months, from Hadassah Hospital. pic.twitter.com/hKTOVaV54o — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 26, 2025

The first batch of freed detainees includes 37 from the West Bank and 5 from occupied Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced the reception of detainee Kazem Zawahra, who has been in a coma for months, and he is being transferred to a hospital in the town of Beit Jala.

Freed detainees Khaled al-Halabi and Hamza al-Kalouti arrived at their homes in Jerusalem amidst a siege by the occupying forces.

Crowds of Palestinians gathered in Ramallah to welcome the first batch of freed detainees from Ofer Prison.

Israeli military vehicles, accompanied by bulldozers, are preparing to suppress any reception ceremonies for the prisoners near Ofer Prison, Al-Jazeera reported. Occupation forces stormed the town of Beitunia, near Ofer Prison, to suppress any ceremonies to welcome the prisoners, it added.

Palestinian sources also reported that occupation forces are intensifying their military presence around the Moskobiya prison in occupied Jerusalem.

Freed Palestinian prisoners reunite with their families after their release as part of the Resistance exchange deal. pic.twitter.com/nx3nL6x7Nq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 26, 2025

A Jerusalemite prisoner’s family said that Israeli intelligence officers are surrounding their house and preventing any receptions. The family of the prisoner mentioned that Israeli intelligence forced families to pledge not to hold any reception for the freed prisoners.

Occupation forces also stormed the home of the family of prisoner Atef Abu Aliya, who is scheduled to be freed tonight in Al-Mughayer, north of Ramallah.

The Prisoners’ Media Office announced in a statement that 620 prisoners will be freed in the seventh batch of the first phase, including 151 prisoners with life sentences and high sentences. Among them, 43 will be released to the West Bank and Jerusalem, 97 will be exiled abroad, and 11 were arrested from the Gaza Strip before October 7, 2023.

"Palestine has been the most blatant, the most flagrant state of exception for international law since the beginning because Israel has been allowed to violate international law through and through without experiencing one day or one occasion of accountability. So while many have… pic.twitter.com/rG2PkrPGw8 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 26, 2025

In addition to these, 454 detainees from Gaza, detained after October 7, will be released, along with 24 women and child prisoners.

The Prisoners’ Media Office clarified that the second batch of children and women prisoners from Gaza, arrested after October 7, will be announced later.

(AJA, PC, Social Media)