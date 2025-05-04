Bomb Discovered in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu Vows Retaliation against Yemen

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli police launched a large-scale security operation in Tel Aviv on Sunday after an explosive device was found on a city street.

According to Al-Jazeera, explosives experts were deployed to defuse the device and examine what authorities described as a “suspicious object.” Weapons were also discovered at the scene, according to police reports.

Route 431 near Rishon LeZion, south of Tel Aviv, was temporarily closed following the discovery of the suspicious object. The closure caused significant traffic congestion, with videos shared on social media showing long lines of civilian vehicles as police cordoned off the area.

🚨 A timed bomb wrapped in an Israeli flag was reportedly discovered on Route 431 near Rishon Lezion, south of Tel Aviv. Israeli police closed the area after finding the suspicious device. pic.twitter.com/BENdwlpd2p — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 4, 2025

Israeli media reported that the explosive found in Tel Aviv was a time bomb wrapped in an Israeli flag. The device was located in the southern part of the city, prompting police to send reinforcements and mobilize additional units as a precaution.

The heightened state of alert came just hours after a missile launched from Yemen by the Ansarallah movement made a direct impact near Ben Gurion International Airport.

In a video address on his Telegram channel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to respond to the Ansarallah strike.

“Israel will respond at a time and place of our choosing,” he said, following high-level security consultations.

He confirmed that the response would target both the Ansarallah and “their masters in Iran”.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that Netanyahu concluded the security discussions with a decision to take action in Yemen, suggesting that strikes may be imminent.

Netanyahu further indicated that this would not be a one-off operation, but rather a phased military campaign. “The campaign against the Houthis (Ansarallah – PC) is not a matter that ends with a single strike,” he said, recalling previous Israeli airstrikes on infrastructure in Yemen, including the strategic ports of Hodeidah.

The developments underscore the increasingly volatile regional environment surrounding Israel’s war on Gaza, with threats now coming not only from armed groups within Palestinian territory but also from actors across the Middle East.

(PC, AJA)