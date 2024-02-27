BREAKING – Terms of Possible Israel-Hamas Truce Deal Revealed

Informed sources revealed to Al-Jazeera that Israel agreed to the terms of a preliminary framework for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire would include an exchange of prisoners with the Palestinian Resistance, based on talks that took place in Paris.

The sources also said that Israel agreed on what is described as ‘gradual return’ of displaced people to the northern Gaza Strip, except for those of ‘military age’.

The sources said that Tel Aviv accepted the request of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas to,

– increase the entry of aid

– allowing the entry of temporary homes to the Strip

– entry of heavy machinery and equipment

– repositioning of Israeli military forces outside crowded areas

– stopping aerial reconnaissance for 8 hours a day.

The sources added that Israel agreed to release 400 Palestinian detainees, including a number of high-ranking political prisoners, in exchange for the release of 40 Israeli prisoners, women and the elderly.

Additionally, Israel agreed to release prisoners it captured after their initial release following the 2011 Gilad Shalit deal.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant had earlier today said the full return of displaced civilians to the northern Gaza Strip would take place only after the return of all Israeli detainees held by the Resistance.

These developments took place following a decision by Israel’s War Council to send a delegation to Paris with broad powers to resume negotiations on a prisoner swap deal.

Tel Aviv estimates that the number of detainees held by the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza is about 134 Israelis, including soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation is holding in its prisons at least 8,800 Palestinians, according to official Palestinian and Israeli sources.

Egyptian and Qatari mediation had succeeded in reaching a temporary humanitarian truce on November 24, during which 240 Palestinian detainees were released from occupation prisons in exchange for the release of more than 100 held by the Resistance in Gaza, including about 80 Israelis.

(AJA, PC)