BREAKING – Washington Imposes Sanctions on UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories. Albanese has documented the Israeli extermination of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in several reports and called for the prosecution of the parties and individuals involved.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on X, “Today I am imposing sanctions on UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese for her illegitimate and shameful efforts to prompt ICC action against U.S. and Israeli officials, companies, and executives.”

Today I am imposing sanctions on UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese for her illegitimate and shameful efforts to prompt @IntlCrimCourt action against U.S. and Israeli officials, companies, and executives. Albanese’s campaign of political and economic… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 9, 2025

Rubio added, “Albanese’s campaign of political and economic warfare against the United States and Israel will no longer be tolerated.”

In her capacity, Albanese has issued several reports documenting the Israeli war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.

In her latest report, issued this month, the UN Rapporteur accused dozens of global companies, including well-known weapons and technology firms, of supporting the Israeli genocide in Gaza, and illegal settlements in the West Bank.

Her report stated that the companies involved – including Lockheed Martin, Leonardo, Caterpillar, and HD Hyundai, alongside tech giants like Google (Alphabet), Amazon, and Microsoft – are implicated in supplying Israel with weapons and equipment or facilitating surveillance tools, contributing to the destruction of Gaza and human rights violations there.

Today, Albanese demanded clarification from three European countries regarding their allowance of “safe airspace” for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes in Gaza, during his trip to the United States.

The UN Rapporteur stated in a post on X, “The governments of Italy, France, and Greece must explain why they provided airspace and safe passage to ICC-wanted Benjamin Netanyahu, whom they are obligated to arrest.”

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu on November 21, 2024, on charges of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu is currently on his third visit to the United States since Donald Trump returned to the White House for a second presidential term.

