Bulgaria to Demand Compensation from Israel over Killing of UN Worker in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel confirmed on Thursday that its army’s actions had killed the Bulgarian worker in an explosion on March 19 in Deir al-Balah.

Bulgaria will demand compensation for the relatives of a Bulgarian UN worker killed in an Israeli attack in Gaza last month, the foreign minister said on Thursday, according to the BTA news agency.

The statement follows official confirmation from Israel that the March 19 explosion in the town of Deir al-Balah, which killed Marin Marinov, was caused by a shot fired by an Israeli tank, the agency reported.

“I would like once again to express my deepest condolences and sympathy to the family’s grief for their grave loss,” Minister Georg Georgiev said.

He added that Bulgaria had received official apologies from Israel over the UN staffer’s death.

Ceasefire Demanded

Georgiev “categorically called for such tragedies not to be repeated,” stressing that the protection of humanitarian workers is of paramount importance, the report added.

He also said the international community must guarantee their safety and freedom to carry out their duties in accordance with international law.

“We demand the resumption of the ceasefire and a ceasefire in Gaza, the prevention of further civilian casualties,” as well as “the immediate release” of the captives, Georgiev said.

UN Calls for Accountability

On Thursday, the UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric called for accountability after the Israeli authorities had communicated to the world body the conclusions of their investigation into the March 19 attack, which killed the Bulgarian staff member and injured five others.

“What is clear to us is that we need to have accountability. We need to have accountability not just for this incident, but we need to have accountability and transparency for all of the other times,” Dujarric said at a press conference.

“We’ve seen UN colleagues killed in Gaza or UN infrastructure attacked. And again, we call on all parties to fully comply with international humanitarian law. And that includes for us the protection obviously of civilians, but also the protection of UN and humanitarian staff,” he added.

Location ‘Known’ to Army

Dujarric reaffirmed that “it was an Israeli shell that hit a UN guest house, whose location was clearly known to the IDF (Israeli military – PC).”

He added: “We know where we stand … what we need to see is accountability.”

The Israeli army had initially denied it had struck the building.

Dujarric also highlighted the situation in Gaza, saying the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that the total blockage of aid and any other supplies – now nearing nearly two months – has led to the depletion of essentials such as fresh food and tents.”

He added, “Children are going hungry. Patients remain untreated. People are dying.”

“It is time to lift the restrictions immediately,” Dujarric stressed.

Rocketing Food Prices

The UN spokesman also pointed out that the complete restrictions on aid have driven up the price of essentials.

“Food prices have increased by between 29 per cent to as much as 1,400 per cent above pre-ceasefire levels, with many essential items like dairy, eggs, fruits and meat no longer available on the market,” Dujarric said.

On average, in April, prices rose 50 per cent over March levels with shortages of cash and reduced purchasing power having “pushed many people deeper into hunger.”

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)