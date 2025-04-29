“Canadian School Accused of Promoting Zionist Racism Receives $5 Million in Public Funds

By Yves Engler

“ Harvard is an Islamist outpost”, explained a Wall Street Journal op-ed penned by Ruth Wisse. The prominent Montrealer’s racism was instilled by one of the city’s many Jewish supremacist schools.

In Friday’s Wall Street Journal, the founder of McGill University’s Jewish studies program wrote, “On Sept. 11, 2001, the Islamists of al Qaeda attacked the US in a suicide mission that used American planes as their instruments of destruction. On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas Islamists exploited Israel’s openness by invading the country, massacring civilians and kidnapping others. Jihadists use these new forms of warfare against those they can’t conquer by force. What concerns us here is their capture of elite American schools as outposts.”

According to Wisse, Muslim donors have captured the elite school where she taught Yiddish literature from 1993 to 2014. “As long as other institutions took Muslim money and ignored the war against the Jews, why should Harvard be holier than the pope?”, she noted. But didn’t billionaire Jewish donors oust the university’s first-ever Black president? Wouldn’t it be more credible to say, “Jewish money” is responsible for Harvard’s “war against the Palestinians”.

Wisse’s racist, authoritarian rants have been making the rounds online. It’s important to recognize that her Jewish supremacist views didn’t just drop from the sky. They reflect a Zionist infrastructure almost no one is discussing, let alone systematically confronting.

Wisse attended Canada’s oldest Jewish day school, which is now known as the Jewish People’s and Peretz Schools (JPPS-Bialik). It was created by members and supporters of the Labour Zionist (Poale Zion) movement in 1914.

In the 1950s, explained a Tablet article on “ The Jewish People’s School of Montreal”, its “animating philosophy was Zionism. We were infused with an appreciation for the heroism of the early settlers of the State of Israel; we sang songs in praise of the bravery and industry of the chalutzim (early colonialists). We collected money for Histadrut and for planting trees in Israel. We knew that the Israelis had made the desert bloom.”

Today, an Israeli flag flies outside the school, and its gym is painted in the colours of that country. A teenage Israeli Shinshinim volunteer is seconded to JPPS-Bialik, and in 2018, the Canadian Jewish News published a story about the school “introducing what its creator says may be the first formal course on Israel conducted entirely in Hebrew at a Jewish day school.”

During the past 18 months of genocide, its Facebook page has reported on the school participating in the March for Israel in Washington D.C. and a March for Jerusalem and Israel Day rally in Montreal. Students have also raised money for an Israel Relief Fund and arch Zionists Neil Oberman, Loay Alsharee,f and Shabbos Kestenbaum have spoken to students.

While largely funded by Canadian and Quebec taxpayers, the school’s Facebook page describes “honoring” Israeli soldiers who defend “our homeland” and “our beloved homeland of Israel.” The school also brings in former Israeli soldiers to speak to students in what may be a bid to “induce” graduates to join a foreign military.

As with most private schools in Quebec, JPPS-Bialik receives over $5,000 per student in education ministry funding. The school is also a registered charity so donations to its foundation are subsidized and the registered charity Combined Jewish Appeal Montreal subsidizes many students’ tuition.

According to a La Presse investigation on Jewish schools benefiting from tax credits for “religious” (heavily Zionist) instruction, JPPS-Bialik is a leading beneficiary of this questionable subsidy. The paper’s analysis suggests the school receives at least $5 million in public funds annually.

This is outrageous. The public shouldn’t give a cent to this school. Moreover, it needs to be investigated for promoting racism and violating Canada’s Foreign Enlistment Act.

To stop Israel from killing more Palestinians children we need to upend an education system in this country promoting genocidal Jewish supremacy.

– Yves Engler is the author of Canada and Israel: Building Apartheid and a number of other books. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle. Visit his website: yvesengler.com.

The views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of The Palestine Chronicle.