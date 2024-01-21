Capturing the Drones – Resistance Roundup – Day 107

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Even parts of Gaza which have supposedly been pacified by Israel are back at the forefront of news coverage.

It feels as if the war, though on its 107th day, is back to day one.

This can easily be gleaned from the latest videos and statements issued by the main Palestinian Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip.

The same scenario is being replayed in Lebanon. All Israeli threats and supposed leaks of an imminent Israeli war have not deterred Hezbollah, which continues to target Israeli military bases with greater intensity than in the first weeks of the war.

Below are the latest statements issued by Palestinian Resistance in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

⭕Brigade Saraya Al Quds menerbitkan video 🔻🔻🔻Adegan drone pengintai Zionis EVO Max 4T yang dikendalikan Brigade Al-Quds di tengah Jalur #Gaza pic.twitter.com/Y07q3etzpd — Akagami No Shanks 🇵🇸🇮🇩 (@array1122) January 21, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“WATCH: The Skylark drone that was seized during its intelligence mission east of the Jabaliya Al-Balad area, north of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of the Jabaliya Al-Balad area, north of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades strike enemy gatherings east of the Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj neighborhoods with mortar shells, causing direct casualties among enemy soldiers. “WATCH: Scenes of targeting soldiers, vehicles, and buildings in which enemy forces are barricaded on the outskirts of Gaza City.”

In this just-released video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting soldiers, vehicles, and buildings in which enemy forces are barricaded on the outskirts of Gaza City.

—

Text translation:

0:16 – Targeting an enemy force barricaded in a home.

0:38 – Targeting a vehicle that came… pic.twitter.com/Tw1Fse6Fcm — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 21, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We took control of a Zionist reconnaissance drone, the EVO Max 4T, while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the skies of the central Gaza Strip. “We bombarded the Sofa military site and support positions with a number of mortar shells. “In a joint operation with the Al-Qassam Brigades, we bombed the Sofa military site with a barrage of mortar shells. “We bombarded the Kissufim military site and the southern Gaza envelope with a barrage of rockets. “By the grace and power of Allah, our fighters successfully sniped two Zionist soldiers in the Al-Ajla area, northeast of Al-Bureij camp, killing them immediately. “After our fighters returned from the clash areas in Khan Yunis, they confirm killing and wounding Zionist enemy soldiers during a series of missions including: “Targeting a Zionist Merkava tank with a tandem shell east of Khan Yunis. “Bombarding enemy soldier gatherings east and central Khan Yunis with standard 60 caliber mortar shells.”

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas issued a 16-page document on Sunday, entitled ‘Our Narrative … Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’. The document addresses many critical questions about the context, the timing, and the events of October 7. https://t.co/4UhzibobPV pic.twitter.com/04CX2bDnHb — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 21, 2024

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:50 PM, on Sunday, 21/01/2024, targeted the Branit barracks with rocket weapons, and it was directly hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:40 PM, on Sunday, 21/01/2024, targeted the Ruweisat Al-Qarn site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, and it was directly hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:45 PM, on Sunday, 21/01/2024, targeted the Hadab Al-Bustan site with a Burkan missile, and it was directly hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on the afternoon of Sunday, 21/01/2024, targeted the Avivim settlement with rocket weapons, which led to a house being hit and those inside it being killed and wounded.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)