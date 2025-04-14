Car Ramming Operation in Hebron – Three Palestinians Shot in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Four Palestinians were also shot and injured during raids in the occupied West Bank.

An Israeli police officer was injured during a car ramming operation in the occupied West Bank town of Hebron (Al-Khalil) on Monday, while four Palestinians were shot and injured by Israeli occupation forces in separate incidents.

According to the Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post, an officer was wounded after a car rammed into him in Dhahiriya in the southern West Bank.

The Ynet news website also cited the Israeli military as saying that a member of the Yasam Israeli Police special patrol unit was injured in the attack.

The reports said a large-scale “manhunt” was launched in the area.

According to Palestinian sources, the incident took place near the Otniel illegal Israeli settlement in Hebron.

Palestinians Shot and Injured

Also on Monday, a Palestinian youth was injured by live bullets fired by the Israeli occupation forces during a raid on the town of Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem.

According to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, the 18-year-old was shot in the chest and later transferred to Beit Jala Governmental Hospital for medical treatment.

A Palestinian was shot by the Israeli occupation forces in Al Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/TWRrMeSnwE — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) April 14, 2025

In Ramallah, three young men were injured by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire in the Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah.

WAFA reported that occupation forces stormed the camp and shot a young man with live bullets in the abdomen, and others in the knee and hand.

Jenin Hospital Raided

Israeli army forces raided a hospital in the West Bank city of Jenin on Monday and detained a Palestinian youth, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The Israeli occupation forces detain a child after raiding the Governmental Hospital of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/AfedCsP6T0 — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) April 14, 2025

The raid targeted the Jenin Government Hospital, where Israeli forces took into custody a Palestinian youth from the facility’s emergency department, the report noted, citing witnesses.

Some hospital staff were also arrested during the raid.

Salfit Closure

Israeli occupation forces also tightened their military measures on Monday at the entrances to towns and villages in the Salfit Governorate.

WAFA reported that occupation forces set up a military checkpoint near the entrance to the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan and another at the entrance to the town of Bruqin, west of Salfit. They stopped Palestinian vehicles and checked their ID cards.

The northern entrance to the city of Salfit, the main entrance leading to the city, has been closed for several days with an iron gate, WAFA reported.

Nearly 950 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 others injured in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza in October 2023, according to Palestinian figures cited by the Anadolu news agency.

(PC, WAFA, Anadolu)