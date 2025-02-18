Ceasefire Deal: Hamas Sets Prisoner Exchange Dates, Accuses Israel of Stalling

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas will hand over four Israeli bodies and six living prisoners as part of the ceasefire deal, while accusing Israel of stalling on its commitments.

Top Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya announced that the movement will transfer the bodies of four Israeli prisoners on Thursday, February 20, followed by the release of six living prisoners on Saturday, February 22. This step is part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

In a televised speech, Al-Hayya confirmed that among the bodies to be returned are members of the Bebas family, provided that Israel releases Palestinian prisoners as per the agreement.

He added that the remaining bodies outlined in the first phase will be handed over in the sixth week of implementation.

He further stated that the six living Israeli prisoners to be released include Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu.

Al-Hayya emphasized that Hamas has shown full commitment to implementing the agreement, whereas Israel, under Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership, has continued to stall—particularly on humanitarian provisions such as allowing aid and heavy machinery to retrieve bodies from under the rubble.

Hamas is working with Qatari and Egyptian mediators to push Israel to meet its obligations, which include facilitating the entry of relief supplies, fuel, and alternative power sources, as well as allowing fishermen to resume their work and easing travel restrictions at crossings.

These measures are aimed at alleviating the humanitarian crisis and ensuring Palestinians remain on their land.

Israeli Delays Phase II

Al-Hayya highlighted that, despite ongoing displacement, Gazans returned en masse to their destroyed homes on January 27, demonstrating their resilience and thwarting Israel’s attempts to displace them permanently.

He called for pressure on Israel to fully implement all ceasefire terms, particularly the entry of heavy equipment to recover both Palestinian and Israeli bodies buried under the rubble due to Israeli bombings. He also warned that Israel’s continued delays threaten negotiations for the second phase, which was meant to begin 16 days after the deal was signed.

Hamas is ready to move forward with the second phase, which includes a full ceasefire, complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and a comprehensive prisoner exchange.

Al-Hayya stressed the need for binding international guarantees, citing UN Security Council Resolution 2735 as a framework for securing the agreement.

Mediators Struggle to Advance Ceasefire Talks

The ceasefire agreement, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, came into effect on January 19 and is structured into three phases, each lasting 42 days, leading to an end to the war.

The second phase is intended to solidify the ceasefire and ensure Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza.

Despite efforts by mediators to resume negotiations, senior Israeli officials have dismissed the possibility of immediate progress.

Meanwhile, with U.S. backing, Israel’s war on Gaza—launched on October 7, 2023, and lasting until January 19, 2025—has resulted in over 160,000 Palestinian deaths and injuries, including thousands of missing persons, most of them women and children.

(PC, AJA)