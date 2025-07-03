Ceasefire or Pause? Everything We Know about the New Gaza Proposal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A revised version of the Witkoff Plan is gaining traction in Gaza ceasefire talks, though Palestinian and Egyptian officials warn it lacks key commitments.

Negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza have entered a decisive and delicate phase, as a revised plan—described by sources as a modification of the earlier Witkoff proposal—circulates among the parties.

According to the Lebanese news network Al Mayadeen, the plan, brokered by Qatar with backing from the United States, has elicited conditional approval from Israel and is now awaiting Hamas’ response, according to Israeli analysts Baruch Yadid and Amichai Stein of i24NEWS.

The framework, which emerged from a recent meeting between Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and US envoy Steve Witkoff, includes a 60-day truce during which humanitarian aid will be restored and long-term political negotiations will begin.

While the US and its allies express optimism about the plan’s potential to defuse the crisis, critics—including some Palestinian groups and Egyptian mediators—warn that it falls short of addressing core political demands, notably the call for a permanent ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal.

Conditional Israeli Approval, Phased Implementation

Al Mayadeen reported that sources close to the negotiations indicate that Israel has expressed conditional approval of the proposal, agreeing to resume talks even after the 60-day ceasefire period if progress is deemed credible.

The Trump administration has reportedly committed to guaranteeing the ceasefire’s duration and has signaled a willingness to extend it if substantive dialogue continues.

However, the Israeli government has not committed to a formal end to its military campaign. Instead, it has pledged to participate in negotiations aimed at achieving that outcome.

Key components of the plan include:

Phased Captive Exchange and Body Return: Day 1: Release of 8 live captives Day 7: Return of 5 bodies Day 30: Return of another 5 bodies Day 50: Release of 2 additional captives Day 60: Return of 8 more bodies

Troop Redeployment:

Following the initial release, Israeli forces are expected to begin withdrawal from northern Gaza, followed by southern redeployments a week later. Technical teams would delineate the boundaries of this withdrawal during the ceasefire.

Humanitarian Aid:

Aid delivery would begin immediately upon Hamas’ acceptance, under oversight by the UN and Red Crescent, and in accordance with the January 9 agreement.

The plan also reportedly outlines a five-phase negotiation process starting on the first day of the ceasefire. Talks would focus on:

Criteria for exchanging remaining captives and prisoners Declaration of a permanent ceasefire Security arrangements in post-war Gaza Mechanisms for international guarantees

According to reports, on Day 10, Hamas is expected to provide proof of life or confirmation of death for all remaining captives, while Israel would reciprocate with information on Palestinians detained since October 7, 2023. Mediators—including Qatar, Egypt, and the United States—are tasked with overseeing progress and ensuring good faith in the negotiation process.

If a final agreement is reached, the remaining captives would be released. In the meantime, there will be no public ceremonies accompanying exchanges, in keeping with the quiet diplomacy approach favored by all sides.

Egyptian and Palestinian Reservations

While the plan has advanced significantly in form, Egyptian and Palestinian sources caution that it remains inadequate in substance, according to the Lebanese news outlet Al-Akhbar.

Egyptian officials reportedly say the current draft fails to guarantee a comprehensive ceasefire or full Israeli withdrawal, two pillars of any sustainable resolution from the Palestinian point of view.

According to Al-Akhbar, the revised US proposal includes:

A redeployment of Israeli forces to pre-March 2 positions

UN-monitored humanitarian aid mechanisms

Continued negotiations regardless of whether a final agreement is reached within 60 days

However, Egyptian diplomats describe this as a “partial solution” that risks institutionalizing a no-war, no-peace dynamic.

Al-Akhbar also reported that some Palestinian groups have expressed skepticism, warning that Israel could use the truce to regroup militarily without making meaningful political concessions.

Despite these concerns, Palestinian leaders have not issued a definitive rejection, signaling they may consider the truce a testing period for gauging Israel’s intentions, provided there are visible improvements on the ground.

Geopolitical Pressure and Military Developments

The Trump administration has intensified its involvement, with US President Donald Trump expected to personally announce the agreement. Israeli media report that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may urge Trump to pressure Qatar into threatening Hamas leadership with expulsion if no deal is reached.

Meanwhile, reports from Israeli media, such as Channel 12 and Walla, confirm that Israel may dispatch a technical delegation to Doha or Cairo for follow-up negotiations should Hamas respond positively.

However, a key sticking point reportedly remains Clause 11 of the Witkoff plan, which requires negotiations and humanitarian aid to continue even if no final agreement is reached—something Israeli officials have so far resisted.

