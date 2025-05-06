Ceasefire Talks Pointless amid ‘Starvation War,’ Says Hamas Leader

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A senior Hamas official said there’s no logic in discussing ceasefires while Palestinians in Gaza face famine and mass death.

A senior leader in the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has dismissed any prospects for ceasefire negotiations with Israel, amid the policy of starvation carried out by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas’ Political Bureau, said “There is no sense in engaging in talks or considering new ceasefire proposals as long as the hunger war and extermination war continue”.

According to Naim, the international community must pressure Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to stop the “crimes of hunger, thirst, and killings” in Gaza.”

He also noted that several UN institutions have recognized Israel’s blockade as a form of collective punishment, calling it a war crime.

At least 65,000 children hospitalised due to severe malnutrition. Palestinian children face starvation under Israel's total Gaza blockade. Forced starvation is an act of genocide. pic.twitter.com/zvlGaj5SIF — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) May 5, 2025

The top Hamas official added that efforts must be made to immediately deliver aid to the Gaza Strip in light of the expanding famine.

Last week, three UN agencies urged Israel to lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, warning that the siege is pushing Gaza’s population toward famine.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini condemned the aid blockade, in place since March 2, describing the crisis as a “politically motivated, man-made famine.”

US Hopes for Progress

US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff said he remains in regular contact with Qatar, Egypt, and Israel and hopes to see progress on a ceasefire agreement ahead of former President Donald Trump’s planned visit to the region.

Speaking at an event at the Israeli embassy in Washington, Witkoff reiterated the US position that any deal must include the recovery of prisoners and a process for disarming Hamas.

Meanwhile, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid renewed his call for a prisoner exchange deal, saying that continued military pressure has led to the deaths of more prisoners than have been returned.

“The Netanyahu government is incapable of managing anything—let alone Gaza,” he said, according to the Israeli newspaper Maariv.

Lapid’s comments came amid growing public demonstrations in Israel, including by families of prisoners held in Gaza. Protesters condemned the government’s decision to expand military operations, warning that it endangers the lives of captives.

They also reiterated demands for a deal to secure the return of prisoners and end the war.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

