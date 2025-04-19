Children and Women among Scores Killed in New Wave of Israeli Strikes on Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli airstrikes and shelling across Gaza killed at least 30 Palestinians on Saturday, most of them women and children in displacement camps and residential areas.

In Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, 11 Palestinians were killed in three separate Israeli strikes. The first targeted a tent sheltering displaced members of the al-Qadi family in the al-Mawasi area, killing five.

The second struck a tent belonging to the Abu Nada family in the same area, killing four, including two children.

A third airstrike hit the Abu Shamala family home, killing two and wounding several others, mostly women and children, according to Civil Defense sources.

Elsewhere in Khan Yunis, a woman and her child were killed in an Israeli drone strike on the Ma’an area. Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that Israeli military vehicles also opened heavy fire near the town of Al-Qarara.

In the north, four Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike on the al-Atatra area of Beit Lahia. Their bodies were taken to the Indonesian Hospital, according to Al-Jazeera.

One Palestinian was killed and 15 injured, mostly children, as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a house west of the Khan Younis camp in the southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/uMyPtczdBl — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 19, 2025

Two more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack on Al-Ishrin Street in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Another strike on the Al-Bureij refugee camp left one person dead and others wounded, while a separate bombardment on the Al-Masdar area north of Deir al-Balah also killed one.

A medical source reported that two Palestinians were killed and four injured in a strike on a tent sheltering displaced people near Abu Hasira Street, close to Gaza Port.

Further Israeli drone strikes injured several civilians near the Al-Khalidi Mosque northwest of Gaza City. Overnight, the Israeli army ramped up artillery shelling in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood and continued the destruction of residential buildings.

In Rafah, Israeli forces intensified artillery attacks on both the eastern and western parts of the city and pressed forward with the demolition of homes.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)