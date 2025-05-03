Children Killed in Strikes, Starvation Grips Gaza under Israeli Siege

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Targeted airstrikes and aid restrictions are compounding a deepening crisis for Gaza’s civilian population.

At least 28 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since early Saturday, according to medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera.

Several Palestinians, including infants and children, were killed and others injured when Israeli forces struck tents and homes of displaced people in Khan Yunis.

A child also died of malnutrition in western Gaza City, as the Israeli siege continues to block humanitarian aid from entering the besieged enclave.

In Gaza City, Al-Jazeera reported that nine bodies were recovered after an Israeli airstrike leveled a home in the Sheja’iyya neighborhood.

Two young men were killed and several others wounded when an Israeli drone targeted the Al-Daraj neighborhood, while drone attacks in Qizan Rashwan and Al-Sha’af areas left additional injuries.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, 11 Palestinians were killed in Khan Yunis refugee camp—including three infants, a child, and three women—after Israeli strikes hit the Bayram family home.

Another man, identified as Bassem Al-Qudra, was killed when a tent near Nasser Medical Complex was bombed; his wife and two sons were wounded.

Additional casualties were reported in the shelling of tents housing displaced people in the Al-Mahta and Asdaa areas of Khan Yunis. In another drone attack, a pregnant woman was killed and another person injured when the Abu Hajras family home was struck.

In Rafah, emergency crews recovered the decomposing body of a Palestinian from the coast. Al-Jazeera also reported that Israeli forces had detonated several residential buildings in the city.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery pounded the Tuffah and Zeitoun neighborhoods in eastern Gaza City, while airstrikes hit Sheja’iyya and Zaytoun. In central Gaza, Israeli forces shelled the northeastern areas of the Bureij refugee camp.

Hunger and Medical Collapse

With Israel blocking aid since March 2, humanitarian conditions in Gaza are worsening.

A child died from hunger and dehydration at Al-Rantisi Hospital in western Gaza City. Aid organizations, including Oxfam and the Palestinian NGO Network, warned that access to food, water, and fuel is rapidly dwindling, and prices for basic necessities have become unaffordable.

Oxfam reported that many mothers in Gaza are able to feed their children only once a day. The NGO Network also warned that 70 community kitchens could shut down within a week if aid is not allowed in.

"Meus filhos se foram! Netanyahu não nos deixa em paz! Por que essa Nakba? Ó, mundo, veja com seus próprios olhos" Idoso palestino ressurge dos escombros após massacre cometido hoje por "israel" em Gaza e manda recado ao mundo. pic.twitter.com/sfTqXZFYBz — FEPAL – Federação Árabe Palestina do Brasil (@FepalB) May 2, 2025

The Norwegian Refugee Council said food production in Gaza is nearly impossible due to constant attacks on farmland and fishing areas, adding that no tents remain for distribution to displaced families. “If Israel continues the siege, thousands will die and the system will collapse,” the council warned.

Hospitals at Breaking Point

Kuwait Specialized Hospital in Rafah issued an alert about a severe shortage of medicines and food for patients. Gaza is now missing more than 75% of essential medicines, and hospitals are operating with less than a week’s worth of supplies.

Since March 2, Israel has sealed off crossings into Gaza, preventing the entry of food, medical supplies, and basic goods, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis.

With the territory’s population—estimated at 2.2 million—completely reliant on aid after 19 months of genocidal attacks, the blockade is deepening civilian suffering, according to international and local sources.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)