Chile announced on Wednesday that it would withdraw its military, defense, and air force attaches from Tel Aviv, citing the dire humanitarian situation facing the Palestinian people in Gaza.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said that it had notified the Israeli authorities of its decision.

“The decision, coordinated by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense, is due to the extremely serious humanitarian situation currently experienced by the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

Chile recalls military attachés from Israel, citing Gaza’s humanitarian situation — local reports The decision is reportedly a prelude to a full diplomatic break between Chile and Israel, with an official announcement expected soon pic.twitter.com/ycW4fullHj — RT (@RT_com) May 28, 2025

The situation, it said, was “a result of the disproportionate and indiscriminate military operation by the Israeli army, as well as the constant obstacles to allowing the entry of aid into the aforementioned Palestinian territory.”

“The Government of Chile demands that Israel cease its military operation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, allow the entry of humanitarian aid, and respect international law and international humanitarian law,” the statement added.

📣 Chile ordena el retiro de agregados militares en #Israel, dando un nvo paso hacia la posible suspensión de relaciones diplomáticas. Anteriormente, se había llamado a consultas al embajador (31-10-2023), y posteriormente se confirmó la decisión de no retornarlo (27-05-2025) 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Rs02JSki1d — La Judía Palestina 🍉 (@TaniaMelnick) May 28, 2025

Diplomatic Tension

The officials include Defense and Air Force Attache Colonel Christian Stuardo Nunez, Military Attache Colonel Marcelo Elo Rodriguez, and Naval Attache Captain Pedro Perez Flores, according to the Anadolu news agency.

This latest action highlights a pattern of diplomatic tension between President Gabriel Boric’s administration and Israel since he took office, the report noted.

Mediante un comunicado oficial, el Gobierno de Chile informó que su embajada en Tel Aviv notificó a las autoridades israelíes el retiro de los agregados militares que cumplían funciones en la misión diplomática. La decisión fue coordinada por los Ministerios de Relaciones… pic.twitter.com/cnPH06cQXX — Comunidad Palestina de Chile (@ComPalestinaCL) May 28, 2025

Significant friction arose in September 2022 when Boric declined to meet with Israeli Ambassador Gil Artzyeli at La Moneda Palace to accept his credentials.

Tensions flared again in April 2024, when Boric excluded Israel from attending the International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE), which Tel Aviv interpreted as a political sanction, further deteriorating bilateral relations.

ICJ Case

Boric then recalled Chile’s ambassador to Israel for consultations in November 2023, following the bombing of a refugee camp, and announced his government’s support for South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In the statement, the Chilean government reiterated its demands that Israel “cease its military operation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, allow the entry of humanitarian aid, and respect international law and international humanitarian law.”

Earlier on Wednesday, at least 24 Palestinians were killed in a series of deadly Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, marking the 600th day of the deadly conflict.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 54,000, wounding more than 123,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

A mother searches for her son, killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted aid security personnel at the Saraya junction in Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/5oElMQa6It — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 29, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)