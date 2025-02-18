China Expands Humanitarian Relief, Providing Food to 60,000 Gaza Families

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

China is providing food aid to 60,000 families in Gaza while reaffirming its support for Palestinian rights and condemning Israel’s actions.

China announced on Tuesday new humanitarian aid for Gaza, with the China International Development Cooperation Agency pledging food packages for 60,000 families.

“Regardless of how the situation evolves, China will continue to firmly support the Palestinian people in their just cause of restoring their legitimate national rights and promote an early and just resolution of the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution,” the agency stated.

This announcement comes on the heels of recent diplomatic talks, including a conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar.

On Saturday, Wang Yi emphasized that the humanitarian disaster in Gaza must end as soon as possible.

Humanitarian Crisis and Ceasefire Efforts

The ceasefire agreement, which has been in place since January 19, halted the genocidal actions carried out by Israel, though the toll on Gaza has been catastrophic.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, more than 48,200 Palestinians have been killed in the war, the vast majority of whom are women and children, leaving Gaza devastated.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity related to their actions in Gaza.

China’s Position on the Palestinian Cause

China has consistently voiced its opposition to Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, condemning collective punishment imposed on its people.

Beijing has also reaffirmed its support for an independent Palestinian state, based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

China has been vocal in calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and has also expressed strong support for Palestinian full membership in the United Nations.

In March, during a press conference on the sidelines of the second session of the National Council in Beijing, Wang Yi condemned the ongoing humanitarian disaster.

“The failure to end this humanitarian disaster today, in the 21st century, is a tragedy for humanity and disgrace for civilization,” he remarked. He further stated, “Nothing justifies the protraction of the conflict or the killing of the civilian population.”

Support for Armed Struggle

China has also supported the Palestinians’ right to use armed struggle in their pursuit of self-determination.

On February 21, Beijing sharply criticized the United States for vetoing a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. China stated that the veto gave a “green light to the continued slaughter” of Palestinians.

Addressing the International Court of Justice the following day, China’s representative, Ma Xinmin, defended the Palestinians’ right to armed struggle.

He stated, “In pursuit of the right to self-determination, Palestinian people’s use of force to resist foreign oppression and complete the establishment of an independent state is (an) inalienable right well founded in international law.”

Ma cited resolutions by the UN General Assembly which affirmed that those struggling for self-determination could utilize “all available means, including armed struggle.”

He emphasized that, “the struggle waged by peoples for their liberation, right to self-determination, including armed struggle against colonialism, occupation, aggression, domination against foreign forces should not be considered terror acts.”

(PC, Anadolu)