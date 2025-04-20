Chinese satellite company Chang Guang Satellite Technology has refuted accusations from the US that it is providing intelligence to Yemen’s Ansarallah movement, as reported by China’s Global Times.

Chinese satellite company Chang Guang Satellite Technology on Saturday rejected an allegation from the US that it is supporting Yemen’s Ansarallah movement by providing them intelligence, China’s Global Times reported.

This came after US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that Chang Guang Satellite Technology was “directly aiding Iran-backed Houthi (Ansarallah – PC) rebels in Yemen by providing satellite imagery used to target US and international vessels in the Red Sea,” according to a Fox News report.

In response, the company rejected the accusation, calling the claims “entirely fabricated and maliciously slanderous,” and said that it has no business connections with Iran or the Ansarallah forces, according to the Global Times.

“In our global operations, we strictly comply with relevant laws, regulations, and industry standards both in China and internationally. With a mature business model and high-quality services, we are committed to contributing Chinese expertise and solutions to the advancement of the global remote sensing industry,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said earlier that “China has been playing a positive role to ease tensions,” in the Red Sea, in response to the accusation by the US.

Driven by solidarity with Gaza, Ansarallah initiated attacks on Israel-linked merchant vessels using missiles and drones, a campaign that spanned from November 2023 to January of this year. The group also targeted US warships during this period.

Amidst inaction by numerous Arab, Muslim, and other states regarding Israel’s genocide in Gaza, Ansarallah, alongside other non-state actors in the Middle East, has remained steadfast in its commitment to ending Israel’s war and siege on the Palestinian people.

Despite incurring significant losses among Yemenis, Ansarallah has asserted its determination to continue its operations.

Following Israel’s breach of the ceasefire on March 18, its military actions have resulted in the deaths and injuries of thousands of Palestinians across the Gaza Strip through sustained and intense aerial bombardments.

On October 7, 2023, subsequent to a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military initiated a genocidal war against Palestinians, leading to the deaths of over 51,000 individuals, the injury of more than 116,000, and the disappearance of over 14,000 others.

Despite widespread condemnation of Israeli actions by numerous nations globally, tangible measures to hold Israel accountable have been limited.

Israel is currently under investigation by the International Court of Justice for genocide, while the International Criminal Court has issued warrants for the arrest of accused war criminals, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli operations have received substantial defense, support, and funding from Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)