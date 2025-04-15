Civilian Death Toll Mounts as US Escalates Bombing Campaign in Yemen

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Yemeni media reported on Monday that US airstrikes targeted the Raghwan and Madghal districts in Ma’rib Governorate, central Yemen, while additional strikes hit Kamaran Island in Al Hudaydah Governorate, western Yemen.

Washington has yet to comment on the strikes on Kamaran Island, the largest Yemeni island in the Red Sea and administratively part of the coastal Al Hudaydah region.

Since March 15, the United States has carried out hundreds of airstrikes across Yemen, resulting in the deaths of 123 civilians and injuring at least 247 others, mostly women and children, according to casualty figures released by Ansarallah on Monday.

These figures exclude losses among the group’s own forces.

The escalation follows an order from US President Donald Trump for a “major offensive” against the group, accompanied by a threat to “completely eliminate” them.

Fifteen US Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Marib Province

The strikes come amid reports that the US may back a ground offensive against the Houthis

by Dave DeCamp@DecampDave #Yemen #Houthis #Marib https://t.co/CQMGcbG1PQ pic.twitter.com/GcwcgLkqg8 — Antiwar.com (@Antiwarcom) April 15, 2025

On March 15, Trump announced that he had ordered a “major attack” against Ansarallah in Yemen, threatening to “completely destroy” the group.

In response, Ansarallah declared that such threats would not deter it from continuing its support for Gaza.

It resumed strikes on sites inside Israel and attacks on ships in the Red Sea, coinciding with Israel’s renewed assault on Gaza on March 18.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins. Additionally, over 116,000 have been wounded, while 14,000 remain missing.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave.

