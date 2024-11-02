Civilians Trapped amid Israeli Bombardment – New Massacres in Northern Gaza, Nuseirat

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army carried out on Saturday airstrikes and artillery bombardment across northern and central Gaza, resulting in the killing of at least 20 Palestinians.

According to Al-Jazeera, an early morning Israeli strike on a home in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza killed five Palestinians and injured others.

Later, another three Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces shelled a gathering west of the camp.

The Nuseirat refugee camp continues to face heavy bombardment, which has been ongoing since Friday morning, with fresh raids reported today.

On Saturday morning, Israeli forces also destroyed residential buildings north of the camp, adding to a series of recent attacks that have led to numerous casualties, including many women and children.

Meanwhile, clashes have erupted between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli forces near the Nuseirat camp, where the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades claimed responsibility for launching mortar shells at Israeli vehicles that had penetrated the area.

In other parts of central Gaza, Israeli air raids targeted east of Deir al-Balah, while in northern Gaza, artillery shelling in the Al-Baraka neighborhood, west of Beit Lahia, killed 10 Palestinians.

Al-Awda Hospital reported two more fatalities and several injuries from shelling on homes in Beit Lahia. Israeli airstrikes have continued to target the Beit Lahia area, where recent raids have caused devastating civilian casualties.

Elsewhere, three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike near the Workers’ Union in the Saftawi neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

After hours of working with limited equipment, rescue teams managed to save a girl trapped under the rubble of her home in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/OJFIURyVkN — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 2, 2024

In the same vicinity, injuries were reported from an Israeli drone fire near Halima Al-Sadia School in Jabaliya Al-Nazla.

In Gaza City, an Israeli airstrike targeted an ambulance transporting the injured in Sheikh Radwan’s Abu Iskandar area.

Additionally, Israeli media reported the evacuation of Israeli soldiers injured near Jabaliya camp, north of Gaza, via helicopter.

Palestinian sources noted that the area saw intense aerial activity from Israeli warplanes and helicopters, along with heavy artillery shelling of Jabaliya and surrounding neighborhoods.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,259 Palestinians have been killed, and 101,827 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)