Close to 100 Killed in 24 Hours – Israel Carries Out Massacres across Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The death toll in Israeli raids on several areas in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours has risen to at least 99 Palestinians killed and 169 injured, according to the Health Ministry.

Bombings targeted the Nuseirat, Bureij and Maghazi camps, Gaza City in the north, and Rafah and Khan Yunis in the south, the Al Jazeera Arabic channel reported.

One person was killed and others were injured due to an Israeli raid west of the Nuseirat camp after Israeli forces intensified air and artillery bombardment of the camp and its surroundings.

Israeli gunboats also participated in the bombing of areas north of the Nuseirat camp, which on Wednesday witnessed a raid targeting a school belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), resulting in scores killed and wounded.

Palestinians were injured early on Thursday as a result of artillery shelling that targeted a school housing displaced people east of Al-Maghazi camp.

Israeli aircraft also bombed a tent inside a school operating as a shelter in Deir al-Balah in the center of Gaza, killing one person.

School, Orphanage Bombed

On Wednesday, Israeli forces shelled a house in Gaza City, killing a child and injuring two Palestinians, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Earlier in the day ten civilians were killed and 27 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on the Nuseirat and Al-Bureij refugee camps in the central Strip.

Three civilians were also killed in a raid on the destroyed town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, reported WAFA.

While in Khan Younis, more than 40 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in airstrikes, and scores were injured.

Medical sources told WAFA that emergency crews retrieved bodies from the rubble following intensive air strikes that targeted the southeastern areas of Khan Younis, including the neighborhoods of Maan, Qizan al-Najjar, and al-Manara.

Also on Wednesday, nine civilians were killed and about 20 others were injured in an airstrike on the Muscat school and the Al-Amal orphanage housing displaced people in Gaza City.

Ongoing Genocide

Israel continues to defy a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire and has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,788 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 96,794 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Famine and Displacement

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA, WAFA)