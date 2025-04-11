CNN: US Officials Growing Impatient with Netanyahu’s Political Stalling

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to a source cited in the report, “There’s no clarity on the (Israeli) objective,” and “Americans are getting impatient.”

The takeover of talks between Tel Aviv and Hamas by the Israeli premier’s closest aide, Ron Dermer, has had a “profound slowing effect on the discussions to resurrect the broken ceasefire,” and the United States is becoming impatient, according to a CNN report.

Previously, Israel’s negotiations team was led by intelligence heads David Barnea and Ronen Bar. However, “there is a clear shift in (Israeli) priorities,” a source told CNN, adding that “negotiations are seemingly being politicized from the Israeli team.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “sidelined” Barnea, the Mossad chief, and fired Bar, who oversaw the Shin Bet domestic security agency.

The report quoted an American who advocates for the families of Israeli captives as saying that the “political considerations of the Israeli team led by Dermer is not having a positive impact.”

Captives

Earlier this week, Netanyahu denied accusations that the release of the captives was not a top priority in negotiations.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum in Israel recently accused Dermer, in a letter, of leaving them “in complete darkness,” CNN reported.

The forum said that when he was appointed as head of the negotiating team,” we were promised that this would help reach a breakthrough on a new agreement.”

“In reality, more than a month has passed and there is no progress in sight,” the letter reportedly said.

Israel estimates that 59 captives are still being held in Gaza, with at least 22 of them alive, according to the Anadolu news agency.

The captives were expected to be released in a second phase of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, which would require Israel to fully withdraw its forces from Gaza and end the war permanently, the agency added.

However, Israel renewed its genocidal assault on Gaza and broke the January ceasefire agreement.

Ongoing Genocidal Assault

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

🚨 10 family members killed, including 7 children, in Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis.

Civil Defense teams in Gaza confirmed that the Al-Farra family home was hit before dawn, with all victims transferred to Nasser Hospital.https://t.co/NapfS7YLy2 pic.twitter.com/1EP0we7qyl — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 11, 2025

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave.

(The Palestine Chronicle)