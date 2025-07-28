CNN: US Used 25% of THAAD Stockpile Defending Israel in 12-Day War

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The US military’s ability to respond to potential threats elsewhere, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, may now be compromised.

During the 12-day war with Iran in June, both the United States and Israel faced serious challenges in their ability to repel Tehran’s large-scale missile attacks, according to a CNN investigation that cited defense officials, analysts, and leaked military assessments.

The US reportedly used between 100 and 150 THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) interceptors in just under two weeks—about a quarter of its total inventory—in what experts have described as an unprecedented and unsustainable rate of expenditure.

The missiles, each costing $12.7 million, were fired from two THAAD batteries deployed in Israel, part of a massive joint defense operation to intercept more than 500 Iranian ballistic missiles, many of which targeted Israeli cities and military infrastructure.

Despite the scale of the defense effort, Iran succeeded in striking Israeli territory with dozens of missiles, inflicting severe damage on cities like Tel Aviv and Bnei Brak, knocking out parts of the power grid, destroying apartment blocks, and killing 29 people.

“The reports about THAAD expenditure are concerning. This is not the sort of thing that the US can afford to continue to do on and on,” one missile defense expert told CNN, emphasizing the strain placed on US resources. “THAAD is a very scarce resource.”

While the Pentagon refused to disclose exact figures, one senior retired US Army officer estimated that 25% of the entire US THAAD stockpile was spent in this single operation.

In contrast, only 11 new interceptors were procured last year, with 12 more expected this fiscal year—far from sufficient to replenish the depletion.

The CNN report also cites a growing consensus among defense officials and experts that this war revealed major shortcomings in both interceptor availability and production capacity.

While the Biden administration had reportedly raised concerns about dwindling stockpiles, those concerns have deepened under President Trump’s renewed engagement in the region.

“Stockpiles are dropping. We need more. We need them faster than they are being built,” a former senior Biden administration official was quoted as saying.

In Israel, the situation was no better. Despite the combined efforts of the US-operated THAADs and Israel’s Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 systems, interception rates declined significantly as the war dragged on.

According to a report by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), cited by CNN, interception rates dropped from 92% in the first week to 75% by the end of the war.

Analysts believe the sheer volume and sophistication of Iran’s missiles—many of which used multiple warheads or decoys—began to overwhelm Israel’s defense systems.

Video footage and open-source data confirmed the penetration of dozens of Iranian missiles into populated areas, with 57 strikes on civilian infrastructure, according to JINSA.

The report also indicates that the US military’s ability to respond to potential threats elsewhere—particularly in the Indo-Pacific region—may now be compromised.

With seven active THAAD batteries, and only modest plans for expansion, defense experts worry about readiness in a potential conflict with China.

“From a narrowly military standpoint, the Chinese are absolutely the winners,” said Sidharth Kaushal of the Royal United Services Institute. “These last almost two years in the Middle East have seen the US expend pretty substantial amounts of capabilities.”

“You have to make choices,” added Jennifer Kavanagh of Defense Priorities. “The Trump administration now is getting to a point where they’re not going to be able to ignore the trade-offs.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)