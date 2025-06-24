‘Complex Ambush’: Eight Soldiers Killed, at Least 15 Wounded in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian resistance forces killed five Israeli soldiers and wounded 15 others in a complex ambush in southern Gaza, amid escalating operations in both Khan Yunis and Jabaliya.

Israeli media reported that five Israeli soldiers were killed and 15 others wounded—some critically—on Tuesday in a complex ambush targeting the Israeli military in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

According to the reports, several soldiers remain unaccounted for at the ambush site.

The Israeli air force reportedly intensified its aerial activity over the area in an effort to evacuate the wounded and locate the missing troops.

Details emerging from Israeli sources indicate that Palestinian resistance fighters launched a two-stage ambush: one targeting a military unit and another hitting a rescue team dispatched to the scene.

Israeli military vehicles were struck during the operation, with an engineering corps armored personnel carrier reportedly set ablaze.

The wounded soldiers were evacuated by military helicopters to Tel Hashomer Hospital in Tel Aviv. Families of the targeted soldiers have been informed, according to Israeli media.

Al-Qassam Brigades published a new video, reportedly showing the targeting of Israeli soldiers and vehicles along the incursion lines east of Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/J8kglhXrqW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 24, 2025

By nightfall, the situation remained tense, with Israeli forces still attempting to regain control of the ambush site.

Palestinian sources confirmed the ambush took place in Khan Yunis and reported that Israeli occupation forces fired dense smoke bombs in the aftermath of the attack.

Palestinian media noted that Israeli helicopters opened fire south of Khan Yunis, coinciding with air raids on the city center.

This escalation comes amid ongoing Palestinian resistance operations targeting occupation forces in both southern and northern Gaza.

The Al-Quds Brigades announced on Tuesday that their fighters had destroyed an Israeli military vehicle with a powerful explosive device in central Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that its fighters carried out a complex ambush against an Israeli force inside a house in southern Khan Yunis, firing a “Yassin-105” rocket and an RPG, resulting in multiple casualties.

The building, located in the Old Licensing Area, was then targeted with machine gun fire. In the same area, a Merkava tank was reportedly struck with a Shawath explosive device, followed by another Yassin-105 rocket.

Earlier in the day, the Qassam Brigades said they had killed three Israeli soldiers in Jabaliya, in northern Gaza.

(PC, AJA, QNN)