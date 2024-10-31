‘Complicit in This Crime’ – Euro-Med Points to US, German Role in Civilian Casualties in Beit Lahia

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“The United States and Germany have been complicit in this crime by repeatedly sending Israel their weapons to massacre Palestinian civilians in large numbers and demolish their homes.”

According to preliminary reports, Israel used a 908-kilogram American MK-84 bomb to target the five-story residential building in Beit Lahia on Tuesday, killing over 100 Palestinians, the Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has said.

Owned by the Nasr family, the building housed approximately 200 displaced civilians and was completely destroyed over the heads of its residents, the rights group said in a report on Wednesday.

The Washington Post has also reported that in the past year, the US government received close to 500 reports stating that Israel used US-supplied weapons for attacks in the Gaza Strip that killed civilians.

However, not a single case has reached the “action” stage of the investigation that should take place under the State Department’s Civilian Harm Incident Response Guidance (CHIRG), according to the paper, citing sources familiar with the matter.

At least one-quarter of cases have been dismissed in the first of three investigative stages, the paper said, “either because they are deemed not credible or because there was no indication of U.S. weapons use.”

German Weapons

Euro-Med also said in its report that the Israeli army, in addition to using German mines in the northern Gaza Strip, also regularly used the German “Matador” weapon to bomb homes and kill Palestinians.

The rights group said that according to international law, particularly the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, Israel has been committing genocide in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

"The United States and Germany have been complicit in this crime by repeatedly sending Israel their weapons to massacre Palestinian civilians in large numbers and demolish their homes," Euro-Med Rights Monitor said.

According to the Washington Post, Israel has received at least $17.9 billion in US military assistance in the past year alone, citing a recent study by Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.

Based on the study, Israel is the largest cumulative recipient of US military aid since World War II. After the US, Germany is the biggest supplier of weapons to Israel.

Hind Rajab

Among the cases submitted to the State Department, according to the Post, is the killing earlier this year of six-year-old Hind Rajab and her family in their car, “with pieces of a U.S.-made 120mm tank round purportedly found at the scene.”

“There were shards of American-made small diameter bombs photographed at a family’s home and at a school sheltering displaced civilians after airstrikes in May killed dozens of women and children. And there was the tail fin of a Boeing-manufactured Joint Direct Attack Munition on the scene of a July airstrike that killed at least 90 Palestinians,” the report added.

Euro-Med Monitor said that “the disregard displaced by the international community and international justice systems over the course of the past year” with regards to Israel’s genocidal attack on Gaza was “one of the most repulsive examples of racism and moral and political corruption on a worldwide scale.”

“The death toll has climbed from dozens to hundreds and then thousands without a single serious position being issued, and with many governments—particularly powerful Western allies of Israel—normalising the daily killings and massacres,” the rights group said.

Over 43,000 Killed

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,204 Palestinians have been killed, and 101,641 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Famine and Displacement

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)