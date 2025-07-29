Conditional Recognition: UK to Recognize Palestine unless Israel Agrees to Ceasefire

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Starmer says Britain is prepared to recognize Palestinian statehood within weeks if Israel fails to halt its military campaign in Gaza and engage in a credible peace process.

The United Kingdom will formally recognize the State of Palestine this September, unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza and takes concrete steps toward a two-state solution, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Tuesday.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, Starmer’s Cabinet, recalled from summer recess, approved an eight-point peace plan, which the government says is aimed at creating “maximum impact” for reviving the long-stalled peace process.

“Ultimately, the only way to bring this humanitarian crisis to an end is through a long-term settlement,” Starmer told reporters. “Our goal remains a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state, but right now, that goal is under pressure like never before.”

The UK’s move follows mounting domestic pressure and growing calls to follow France, which recently recognized Palestine. The decision also comes after Starmer held talks with US President Donald Trump in Scotland. Trump told reporters that while the issue had not come up in their meeting, he “did not mind” the UK taking its own position, even if the US would not do the same.

Starmer emphasized that the recognition is intended to contribute to a genuine peace process, not derail it.

“I have always said that we will recognize a Palestinian state as a contribution to a proper peace process, at the moment of maximum impact for the two-state solution. With that solution now under threat, this is the moment to act,” he said.

Conditional Recognition

Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed that the UK would formally announce recognition before the United Nations General Assembly in September—but only if Israel fails to meet a series of conditions laid out in the UK’s peace roadmap.

These include: an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, substantive steps to alleviate the humanitarian situation, a halt to settlement expansion and annexation in the West Bank, and a recommitment to a long-term peace process. The roadmap was coordinated with France and Germany over the weekend, and UK officials say they are now engaging Gulf allies.

“We’ll make an assessment in September on how far the parties have met these steps, but no one should have a veto over our decision,” Starmer said.

Israeli Response

Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned the UK’s position, calling it a “reward for Hamas” and a move that would undermine negotiations.

“The shift in the British government’s position at this time… constitutes a reward for Hamas and harms efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of hostages,” the ministry said in a statement on X.

For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Starmer of emboldening militant groups, claiming on social media: “A jihadist state on Israel’s border today will threaten Britain tomorrow.”

Starmer’s move comes amid growing domestic pressure. Polling by Survation shows that 49% of Britons support immediate recognition of Palestine, with just 13% opposed.

More than a third of Labour MPs recently signed a letter backing recognition, and senior Cabinet ministers—among them Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper—have reportedly advocated for faster action.

(The Palestine Chronicle)