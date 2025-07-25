Contact Restored with Gaza-Bound Aid Ship Handala Amid Fears of Israeli Attack

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition said it had lost contact with the Handala amid fears of an attack after drones were spotted near the aid ship.

Communications were restored early on Friday with the Handala, a humanitarian aid vessel heading for Gaza, after a two-hour interruption during which drones were spotted nearby, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) said.

For about two hours, our Freedom Flotilla boat’s communications were interrupted and drones were observed near the boat, raising serious concerns of potential attack.

“For about two hours, our Freedom Flotilla boat’s communications were interrupted and drones were observed near the boat, raising serious concerns of a potential attack,” the FFC said on X.

It said the connection “has now been reestablished” as the Handala continues its mission, “currently less than 349 nautical miles” (646 kilometers) from Gaza.

Starlink Outage

One of the 21 activists on board, Tan Safi, confirmed in a video message that WI-FI connection was back, and that the crew was unaware of a global outage affecting Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service.

“We had no way of hearing about the global Starlink outage,” Safi said, adding that they had “some experts analyzing it, and they’re feeling it’s still quite unusual considering the timing of everything and the context.”

Safi stated that it was “not the first time that Elon has worked with Israel either, but it is most likely a global outage.”

She added that drones were still present near the vessel, prompting the activists to maintain a watch.

Starlink confirmed a global connectivity outage, saying the “network issue has been resolved” and “service has been restored.”

Call to Pressure Governments

The FFC earlier said it had lost contact with the Handala amid fears of an attack after drones were spotted near the aid ship. The group called on supporters to “keep your eyes on the ‘Handala’ and on Palestine and continue pressuring your governments and media to break the illegal siege on Gaza.”

The incident followed similar confrontations, including a drone attack on the MV Conscience near Malta in May and the interception of the Madlene in June, when Israeli forces detained 12 activists.

Just hours before the Handala set sail from Italy on Sunday, the FFC said the boat was “the target of two deeply alarming incidents that appear to be deliberate sabotage intended to obstruct our mission and harm our crew.”

A rope was discovered tightly wound around the boat’s propeller, and a truck sent to deliver fresh water to the boat for washing and cooking on the journey, “carried not water, but sulfuric acid.”

Staggering Death Toll

Carrying essential humanitarian supplies, the initiative aims to challenge Israel’s illegal blockade of Gaza where at least 115 Palestinians have died due to the famine and malnutrition, according to the Health Ministry.

Not only are Palestinians being starved to death in Gaza due to the Israeli blockade, but over 1,000 “aid seekers” have been shot and killed by Israeli forces at or near aid distribution points set up by the US-backed Israeli aid scheme since the end of May.

In total, more than 59,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 142,000 injured in Gaza since Israel began its genocidal assault on the enclave in October 2023. Over 14,000 are missing.

(PC, Anadolu)