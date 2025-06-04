Corbyn Pushes for Inquiry into UK Role in Israel’s Gaza Genocide

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Jeremy Corbyn said that for the past 18 months, “human beings have endured a level of horror and inhumanity that should haunt us all forever.”

Independent British MP Jeremy Corbyn’s request for an independent public inquiry into the UK’s involvement in Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip passed its 1st reading in Parliament on Wednesday.

The bill was presented under the Ten-Minute Rule immediately after Prime Minister’s Questions.

Corbyn requested “That leave be given to bring in a Bill to make provision for establishing an independent inquiry into UK involvement in Israeli military operations in Gaza; to require the inquiry to consider any UK military, economic or political cooperation with Israel since October 2023.”

This, he said, included “the sale, supply or use of weapons, surveillance aircraft and Royal Air Force bases.”

In addition, the motion’s request included “to provide the inquiry with the power to question Ministers and officials about decisions taken in relation to UK involvement; and for connected purposes.”

Chilcot Inquiry

Referencing the Chilcot public inquiry into Britain’s role in the Iraq war, Corbyn told the parliament that “The public deserves to know the full extent of the UK’s complicity in these atrocities.”

He reminded MPs that the Chilcot Inquiry “found serious failings within the British government which ignored the warnings of millions of ordinary people who’ve been protesting on the streets against the invasion” of Iraq.

“History is now repeating itself,” Corbyn said, adding that for the past 18 months, “human beings have endured a level of horror and inhumanity that should haunt us all forever.”

“Entire families wiped out, limbs strewn across the street, mothers screaming for their children buried under the rubble, human beings being torn to pieces, doctors performing amputations without anaesthetic, children picking grass and dirt from the ground thinking they might find something edible to eat,” he continued.

Corbyn said, “Home by home, hospital by hospital, generation by generation, we are not just witnessing a war, we are witnessing a genocide. This time live-streamed all over the world.”

Ongoing Arms Supply

Britain, he noted, “has been supplying weapons to Israel, weapons that are being used to bomb the people of Palestine.”

“This, of course, started with the previous Conservative government but has continued with the current Labour government. In fact, between October and December 2024 alone, more arms export licences were granted than were approved by the previous government for the whole of 2020 and 2023,” the MP emphasized.

He said that on September 23, the government suspended some licences, but continued to allow the supply of F-35 components to the global pool.

The Foreign Secretary “has accepted the fact that F-35 jets are being used in violation of international humanitarian law, yet at the same time admits those parts go into the global supply chain and could therefore go to Israel,” Corbyn noted, adding “They know full well the implications.”

“By justifying the continued licensing of these parts, our government is admitting its complicity in what are quite clearly war crimes,” he continued.

‘Complicity’

“The government is telling us loud and clear that its participation in this programme is more important than upholding international law and the Convention on Genocide,” Corbyn stressed.

He said that “Until this government ends the sale of weapons to Israel, it will remain complicit in the mass murder of Palestinians in Gaza at the present time.”

Corbyn noted that if the Bill is agreed to, “this will be a step forward in opening up the murky history of what has gone on, with murky arms sales and complicity in appalling acts of genocide.”

First Reading

Corbyn later posted on X that his call for an independent inquiry “has passed its first reading in Parliament.”

“We will establish the truth over the UK’s complicity in genocide – and we will bring about justice for the Palestinian people,” he added.

The bill will be read for a second time on July 4.

‘Red Line for Palestine’ Protest

Earlier, thousands of demonstrators gathered outside parliament in London to demand that the government stop arming Israel and sanction Tel Aviv as part of a new action called a “Red Line for Palestine,” according to the Anadolu news agency.

Several MPs and celebrities joined the “Red Line for Palestine” around the building when the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) session was underway at the House of Commons.

Protesters chanted: “Stop arming Israel” and “Full embargo now” as international criticism mounts about Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip and restrictions on humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Also, a big banner that read, “Starving children is a red line,” was held by protesters near parliament.

Ben Jamal, director of Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), one of the organizers of the rally, said the group is forming a red line around parliament to demand “our government sanction Israel for its crimes against the Palestinian people.”

Over 54,000 Killed

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 54,000, wounding more than 125,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

