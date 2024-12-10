‘Dangerous Development’ – Israel’s Seizure of Syria’s Buffer Zone Condemned

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Egypt said Israel’s action was a breach of international law and a violation of Syria’s territorial integrity.

Arab countries have strongly condemned Israel’s seizure of a demilitarized buffer zone in Syria’s Golan Heights following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad government.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry described the move as “an occupation of Syrian territory and a flagrant violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement,” the Anadolu news agency reported.

The agreement led to Israel’s withdrawal from some Syrian territories but left the Golan Heights under Israeli control.

It called on the UN Security Council and world powers to assume their responsibilities and take “a firm position” against Israel’s assault on Syria.

‘Intent to Sabotage’ – Saudi Arabia

In a statement, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “The assaults carried out by the Israeli occupation government, including the seizure of the buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights and the targeting of Syrian territory by Israeli occupation forces, confirm Israel’s continued violations of international law and its intent to sabotage Syria’s chances of regaining security, stability and territorial integrity.”

#Statement | The assaults carried out by the Israeli occupation government, including the seizure of the buffer zone in the #Golan Heights, and the targeting of Syrian territory confirm Israel's continued violation of the principles of international law, and its determination to…

The Ministry stressed “the need for the international community to condemn these Israeli violations and reaffirm respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and that the Golan is occupied Syrian Arab land.”

‘Opportunistic Schemes’ – Qatar

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said it considers the seizure “a dangerous development and a blatant attack on Syria’s sovereignty and unity, as well as a flagrant violation of international law.”

Dr. @majedalansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister and

Dr. @majedalansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister and

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the weekly media briefing:Qatar reaffirms its dedication to supporting Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. The nation advocates for Syria to be…

The Ministry warned that “the policy of imposing a fait accompli pursued by the Israeli occupation, including its attempts to occupy Syrian territories, will lead the region to further violence and tension.”

It stressed “the need for the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities to compel the occupation to comply with international legitimacy resolutions, as well as to unite in confronting its opportunistic schemes.”

‘Blatant Violation’

Kuwait, in a statement from its Foreign Ministry, also expressed “its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces’ seizure of the buffer zone on the Syrian border.”

It described the act as “a blatant violation of international laws and UN Security Council resolutions, which emphasize the necessity of respecting Syria’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and regional safety.”

‘Territorial Integrity’ – Jordan

In remarks to the parliament, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, said: “We condemn Israel’s actions of entering Syrian territory and taking control of the buffer zone, and we categorically reject this aggression.”

“We emphasize Syria’s unity, territorial integrity, and cohesion, and this includes the unity of its territory with regard to the borders with Israel,” he stated.

الصفدي @AymanHsafadi أمام مجلس النواب، اليوم:

– ندين قيام إسرائيل بالدخول إلى الأرض السورية وسيطرتها على المنطقة العازلة، ونرفض هذا العدوان رفضاً قاطعاً، ونؤكد على وحدة سوريا ووحدة أراضيها وتماسكها، وهذا يشمل وحدة أراضيها فيما يتعلق بالحدود مع إسرائيل.

– ⁠العدوان الذي قامت به… pic.twitter.com/nmlrkzbDpI — وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) December 9, 2024

Safadi also emphasized that “The aggression carried out by Israel against Syria, and the occupation of this land, is a violation of international law, an unacceptable escalation, and an assault on the sovereignty of an Arab state.”

‘Blatant Violation’ – Iraq

Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement condemning “the Zionist entity’s seizure of the buffer zone with Syria in the Golan and the adjacent lands.”

“This act represents a blatant violation of international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions,” it added.

The Arab League, in a statement on Sunday, expressed “its full condemnation of Israel, the occupying power, for its illegal attempts to exploit Syria’s internal developments, whether through seizing additional lands in the Golan Heights or declaring the 1974 Disengagement Agreement void,” reported Anadolu.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his army on Sunday to capture the buffer zone in the Golan Heights, an area under Tel Aviv’s occupation for decades.

Images released by the Israeli military showed soldiers and armored vehicles in the buffer zone, further consolidating Israel’s hold on the region.

Assad and his family fled to Russia after armed groups took control of the capital Damascus early on Sunday, marking the collapse of the Baath Party rule, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.

(Anadolu, PC)