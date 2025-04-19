‘Dangerous Security Incident’ in Gaza – Abu Obeida Issues Statement on Israeli Prisoners

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam Brigades’ spokesperson Abu Obeida highlighted the danger to Israeli prisoners due to Israeli military actions and accused Israel of spreading falsehoods, while a separate incident involved Israeli soldier casualties.

Abu Obeida, the military spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, issued new statements on Saturday concerning the fate of Israeli prisoners held by the resistance in the Gaza Strip.

Abu Obeida stated that the lives of the prisoners are in jeopardy due to the “criminal bombing operations carried out by the enemy army.”

He asserted that the Israeli occupation is disseminating false information regarding the humane treatment of prisoners. Abu Obeida’s statements further indicated that Israel is fabricating false testimonies from former prisoners. He said this is done to incite public opinion against the resistance and to conceal the scandal of Israel’s own forces killing Israeli captives.

Abu Obeida clarified that the Resistance is committed to protecting all prisoners and preserving their lives, despite what he described as the “barbarity of the aggression.”

In the same context, the spokesperson for Al-Qassam revealed that the resistance “was able to recover the body of a martyr who was tasked with securing the prisoner Edan Alexander; however, the fate of the prisoner and those holding him remains unknown.”

‘Dangerous Incident’

In a related but separate development, Israeli media reported that at least five Israeli soldiers sustained injuries, some critically, as a result of an attack targeting an armored vehicle east of Gaza.

These media outlets further reported that intense battles are ongoing between the occupation forces and Palestinian resistance fighters in various locations within the northern Gaza Strip, noting that the Israeli Air Force is conducting extensive airstrikes on areas in the northern part of the territory.

Palestinian accounts on the X platform reported that resistance fighters detonated an Israeli tank using an explosive device east of Gaza, after which the tank was targeted with a guided missile.

Reports indicated that Israeli army helicopters were observed evacuating casualties to hospitals within the occupied territories, while other sources reported the death of an Israeli army officer and injuries to five additional soldiers.

Earlier, Israeli media had reported a serious security incident in the Gaza Strip, with helicopters observed transporting casualties.

Ongoing Genocide

Meanwhile, since dawn today, at least 41 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli bombardments across various areas of the Gaza Strip. This brings the total number of Palestinians killed to 92 and those injured to 219 in the preceding 48 hours.

Since Israel’s violation of the ceasefire on March 18, thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip have been killed and wounded in a continuous and devastating aerial bombardment.

Following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, the Israeli military initiated a genocidal war against the Palestinians, resulting in the deaths of over 51,000 people, the injury of more than 116,000, and leaving over 14,000 still missing.

Despite repeated condemnation of the Israeli genocide by numerous countries worldwide, little substantive action has been taken to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation by the International Court of Justice for the crime of genocide, while accused war criminals, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA, Social Media)