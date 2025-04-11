Daughter of Far-Right Israeli Minister Orit Strook Accuses Parents of Sexual Abuse

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Orit Strook is a member of the far-right Jewish Power party and a staunch supporter of illegal Israeli Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank having called for the annexation of the territory, as well as East Jerusalem.

The daughter of Israel’s Minister of Settlements and National Mission, Orit Strook, has publicly accused her parents and a brother of sexually assaulting her as a child.

“Hi, I wanted to share something after a long time of carrying it with me. My name is Shoshana Strook, and I was sexually abused as a child by both of my parents. The sexual assault was filmed, which means it was used for child pornography,” Shoshana Strook said in a video shared on social media on Thursday.

#BREAKING Minister Oret Strok’s daughter reveals that she was sexually assaulted by her parents in a grueous video ceremony: After this week we revealed for the first time that the daughter of a minister was sexually assaulted in her family, Shoshana, the daughter of Minister… https://t.co/XpGaQCcQAZ — ❀ N ✿ (@8zal) April 10, 2025

“I feel overwhelmed, I filed a police complaint against my parents before I left the country,” she added.

According to reports, Strook is currently in Italy where she hopes to find “a place where I can get some relief.”

Son Charged with Kidnapping

One of Orit Strook’s sons, Zviki Strook, had been charged with kidnapping and torturing a 15-year-old Palestinian boy in 2007, the Quds News Network (QNN) reported.

One of her brothers, Zviki Strook, has been reportedly charged with kidnapping and torturing a Palestinian boy in 2007. Ironically, Orit Strook relentlessly pushed PM Netanyahu’s baseless narratives that Palestinian resistance group Hamas committed sexual assault on Oct 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/hQRpqLs24R — “Solidarity is a verb” (@SaveSJarrah) April 11, 2025

He and an accomplice beat the boy, stripped him, and left him tied up in a field. The victim escaped hours later with severe injuries.

The report added that Zviki also kicked a newborn goat to death during the attack. Despite a sentence of two and a half years, he was released nine months early.

Israel’s ‘Rights’

In an interview with the Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper in November 2024, cited by the Anadolu news agency, Strook, who lives in an illegal settlement, was asked about the future status of Palestinians in the West Bank under annexation.

Strook reportedly avoided specifics but claimed, “Everyone should have human rights, but the national rights in this land will belong solely to the people of Israel.”

Denial of ‘Palestinian People’

Earlier, in February 2024, she said in a speech during a Knesset (Israeli Parliament) session that “There is no such thing as a Palestinian people.”

The far-right minister has promoted the narrative of the Israeli government, which accused Hamas of sexual violence on October 7 to justify the genocide in Gaza, Anadolu reported.

(PC, QNN, Anadolu)