Day 251 of Gaza Genocide – Children Among Victims of Latest Israeli Attacks

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and wounded on Thursday as their ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip reached its 251st day.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that explosions and heavy gunfire were heard from occupation tanks in the western area of ​​Rafah.

This was accompanied by Apache warplanes and occupation boats firing on the same area, resulting in the destruction of entire residential buildings.

Medical teams recovered the bodies of three Palestinians, including children, after a house belonging to the Al-Louh family in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza was targeted.

Israeli occupation artillery shelled homes northwest of the Nuseirat camp and in the Al-Mughraqa area in central Gaza.

Additionally, quadcopter military drones attacked homes in the Shejaiya and Al-Zaytoun neighborhoods of Gaza City.

Israeli occupation vehicles stationed along the Netzarim axis fired rockets at the neighborhoods of Al-Zaytoun, Al-Sabra, Tal Al-Hawa, and Sheikh Ejlin in Gaza City, coinciding with gunfire.

The aggression continues as occupation forces break into the southeastern outskirts of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, accompanied by missile and artillery shelling in the area.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,202 Palestinians have been killed, and 84,932 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(WAFA, PC)