Dazed Magazine Condemns Israeli Genocide, Highlights The Palestine Chronicle

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Dazed magazine condemned the Israeli genocide in Gaza, calling out institutional complicity and US taxpayer funding. It endorsed The Palestine Chronicle for accurate reporting and highlighted Bisan Owda’s journalism from Gaza, stressing the need for solidarity and accountability.

In a powerful statement on its 2-million follower Instagram page, Dazed magazine took a firm stance on the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, calling out the complicity of institutions funding the Israeli military, and the role of US taxpayer money in supporting these actions.

“In the UK, many of our universities invest in companies which arm the Israeli military. And if you are an American citizen, it is your taxes that are used to create the bombs that killed dozens in Rafah,” the post read.

The post also highlighted the importance of action and solidarity, and in a list of resources to support the Palestinian people, Dazed named The Palestine Chronicle as one of the most trusted sources providing reports on the ongoing Israeli genocide, along with Al-Jazeera and Middle East Eye.

The post also mentions “Palestinian journalist and activist Bisan Owda, who is reporting directly from Gaza.”

By naming such outlets and media professionals, Dazed took a clear stance in calling the violence a genocide, further amplifying the urgency for collective action and solidarity in the fight for Palestinian liberation.

Moreover, this endorsement from a prominent publication like Dazed serves as an important reminder of the power of independent media in shaping narratives and pushing for global accountability.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 49,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(The Palestine Chronicle)