The US military targeted Yemen’s Ras Isa oil port in one of the deadliest airstrikes to date, leaving at least 58 people dead.

At least 58 Yemenis were killed and more than 100 injured in US airstrikes on the Ras Isa oil port in Yemen’s western Hodeidah province on Thursday evening, according to Yemeni media outlets affiliated with Ansarallah. Among the dead were reported to be port workers, employees, and paramedics.

Footage broadcast by Al Masirah TV, a Yemeni media outlet, showed bodies scattered at the targeted site. The same sources reported that US warplanes also launched a series of nine strikes on Al Bayda in central Yemen and on Sana’a in the north, continuing what has become a near-daily bombing campaign over the past month.

Port Targeted

In a statement published on X (formerly Twitter), US Central Command confirmed that its forces struck the Ras Isa oil port, describing the operation as a move to disrupt “illicit revenue streams” allegedly used by Ansarallah to fund operations.

CENTCOM stated that the port had been a “key fuel source” for the group, with ships continuing to deliver fuel in defiance of sanctions, allegedly generating revenue to support their military activities.

The US military declared the strikes intended to degrade Ansarallah’s economic infrastructure.

Deadliest Strike Yet

Thursday’s strikes appear to be among the deadliest since the US air campaign intensified in mid-March under the administration of President Donald Trump.

The campaign followed renewed threats by Ansarallah to resume attacks on international maritime routes after Israel ended a temporary ceasefire with Hamas and escalated its offensive on Gaza on March 18.

In response, Ansarallah resumed targeting US and Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea and beyond, citing solidarity with Palestinians under siege in Gaza.

Since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, Ansarallah has repeatedly launched missiles toward Israel and attacked ships tied to the country as part of its declared support for the Palestinian resistance.

President Trump has vowed to eliminate the group and issued warnings to Iran over its alleged support for Ansarallah.

(PC, AJA)