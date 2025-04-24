Deadly Israeli Strikes Hit Tents and Homes, Scores Killed and Injured in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes since Thursday morning have devastated multiple areas in Gaza, killing entire families and targeting shelters for displaced people.

Israeli airstrikes since dawn Thursday have killed at least 23 Palestinians, including women and children, in targeted attacks on homes and tents sheltering displaced civilians across the Gaza Strip. Dozens more were injured in the bombardment.

In one of the deadliest incidents, ten Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces bombed a police checkpoint inside the crowded market of Jabalia, in northern Gaza. Medical sources confirmed that a total of 20 Palestinians — including children and women — were killed in the ongoing airstrikes, with 16 of those deaths reported in Gaza City and northern Gaza alone.

Among the victims were six Palestinians — a woman and four children among them — killed when an Israeli strike hit a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

🚨 Palestinian journalist Saeed Amin Abu Hassanein was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his tent in Deir Al-Balah, along with his wife Asmaa and daughter Sarah. He spent nearly 20 years at Al-Aqsa Radio, dedicated to audio engineering and radio mixing. At least 212 journalists… pic.twitter.com/Pn2jQvqHIN — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 24, 2025

In central Gaza, three Palestinians, including children, were killed when a tent housing displaced families in al-Sawarah, near the Nuseirat refugee camp, was bombed. Two young girls also lost their lives when Israeli forces struck a similar tent in the Al-Attar area of Khan Yunis. Later, two more Palestinians were killed in another airstrike on a home in Khan Yunis’ Qazan al-Najjar area.

Meanwhile, in Rafah, a building collapsed on a group of Israeli soldiers from the Givati Brigade’s Tzabar battalion. While all were rescued without injuries, Israeli media described the incident as a “miracle,” especially given previous collapses that have resulted in fatalities among occupation forces.

More than 17,000 children have been killed since Israel’s war on Gaza began, according to medical sources.

Israel continues to bomb homes, hospitals, markets, and displacement shelters throughout the Gaza Strip, in what has become an unrelenting assault lasting more than a year and a half.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)