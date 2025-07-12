Deadly Night in Gaza: Israel Bombs Homes, Shelters, and Aid Tents

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces launched overnight raids across Gaza, killing dozens—including displaced civilians—and destroying homes in Gaza City, Khan Yunis, and Deir al-Balah.

Israeli occupation forces carried out a series of deadly raids overnight and at dawn on Saturday, killing and injuring scores of Palestinians in Gaza City, Khan Yunis, and other parts of the Strip.

The attacks also included the widespread demolition of residential buildings.

At Al-Shifa Hospital, medical sources confirmed that four people were killed and ten others injured this morning following an airstrike on a house on Yaffa Street in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Elsewhere in Gaza City, several Palestinians were reported killed and wounded when Israeli warplanes targeted an apartment in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, in the northwest.

Earlier, four people were also killed when Israeli aircraft bombed a building sheltering displaced families in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of the city.

Several Palestinians were wounded and one was killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting tents sheltering displaced persons in al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis. Follow our live blog: https://t.co/1D6l3lYjFl pic.twitter.com/V2u92XisNc — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 12, 2025

Palestinian media reported intense air raids overnight and Saturday morning on eastern neighborhoods of Gaza City, including Al-Tuffah and Al-Sheja’iyya.

These strikes were accompanied by heavy artillery shelling, while Israeli naval forces opened fire toward the city’s northwest coast.

In the Zaytoun neighborhood, near Salah al-Din Mosque, Israeli troops detonated an explosive device using a robotic system inside surrounding homes.

Meanwhile, in northern Gaza, a quadcopter drone fired at residential areas in the Zarqa neighborhood of Jabalia al-Balad. East of Jabaliya, Israeli occupation forces conducted large-scale demolitions targeting residential buildings.

Displaced Civilians Targeted

In southern Gaza, the Mawasi area—crowded with displaced civilians—came under repeated Israeli airstrikes overnight and early Saturday.

Just before midnight, tents sheltering displaced families were directly targeted, killing at least seven people and injuring others, according to the Kuwait Field Hospital.

Another airstrike in Khan Yunis led to the death of one Palestinian, while Palestinian media reported that one of those killed in the overnight raids was a freed prisoner, Imad Mansour.

Israel is the evil pic.twitter.com/9DBlbXcnHo — Muhammad in Gaza🇵🇸⚡️ (@7MohammedKhaled) July 11, 2025

This comes just days after six freed prisoners, including five deported under the Wafa al-Ahrar deal, were assassinated by Israeli forces in Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah.

Simultaneously, Israeli strikes hit more residential buildings in central Khan Yunis. In Deir al-Balah, four Palestinians were killed and others wounded in two separate Israeli air raids overnight. The bombardment on Deir al-Balah resumed at dawn, while Israeli artillery shelled northern areas of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Mounting Death Toll

Medical sources across Gaza reported that 45 Palestinians were killed on Friday alone, including 11 who died from starvation.

Since Israel resumed its military assault in March, at least 7,300 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 26,000 wounded, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Among the dead are approximately 800 starving civilians who were killed while attempting to receive aid at distribution points—now described by UN officials as “death traps”—run by Israeli forces and contractors tied to the American “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.”

(PC, AJA)