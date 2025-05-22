Deadly Shooting in D.C. Targets Israeli Embassy Staff, Two Killed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A deadly shooting near Washington’s Jewish Museum has left two Israeli diplomats dead, with the suspect reportedly referencing Gaza during the attack.

Two employees of the Israeli embassy—a man and a woman—were shot and killed near the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday evening during an event organized by the American Jewish Committee for young diplomats.

Washington police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, Illinois.

Authorities stated that Rodriguez had no prior criminal record. According to eyewitnesses, he fired approximately 10 shots at close range and remained near the scene until police arrived.

US media reported that Rodriguez was heard shouting “Free Palestine” and “I did it for Gaza” during the incident.

The FBI confirmed that Rodriguez is under joint investigation by local police and a federal counterterrorism task force. They said he appeared to have acted alone and that no ties to any organization have been found.

Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith noted that there is currently no intelligence indicating the incident was part of a broader terrorist plot or hate crime.

US President Donald Trump condemned the killings, describing them as “undoubtedly motivated by antisemitism.” Writing on Truth Social, Trump stated: “Hate and extremism have no place in the United States.”

Israeli and US officials reacted strongly to the incident. Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon called it an “anti-Semitic terrorist act,” adding that targeting diplomats and the Jewish community “crosses a red line.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said the attack reflected “hatred and antisemitism” that took the lives of Israeli representatives.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denounced the shooting as “a brazen act of cowardly, antisemitic violence,” pledging that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said the incident highlighted the dangers faced by Israeli diplomats, especially during heightened global tensions.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid also called the shooting “a horrific murder and antisemitic terrorist act,” linking it to growing incitement in global protests.

(PC, AJA)