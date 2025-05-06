Death Toll Rises in Yemen as Iran Condemns US-Israeli Strikes

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 46 people were killed or wounded in airstrikes on western Yemen, prompting strong condemnation from Iran.

The death toll from the Israeli-American bombing that targeted a factory in Yemen’s western Al-Hodeidah Governorate on Monday has risen to 46 casualties, including both dead and wounded. Iran has condemned the attack, describing it as a crime under international law.

The Ministry of Health of the Yemeni Ansarallah government reported that the bombing of the Bajel Cement Factory by what it described as US-Israeli aggression resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to 42 others, according to preliminary figures.

On the same day, Ansarallah announced that dozens were injured in six US-Israeli airstrikes on the port of Hodeidah and another attack on the Bajel district.

A port worker in Hodeidah, speaking anonymously to the German Press Agency, said the bombing partially damaged four docks and completely destroyed a fifth. There were no fatalities reported at the port, though several individuals sustained minor injuries.

In a statement, Ansarallah official Nasr al-Din Amer warned international airlines against operating flights to any airport in occupied Palestine, saying they could be targeted at any moment by Yemeni armed forces.

Earlier on Monday, Israel, in coordination with the United States, launched multiple airstrikes on the port of Hodeidah and the Bajel Cement Factory.

The Israeli military described the strikes as retaliation for a missile attack launched the previous day toward Ben Gurion International Airport.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that 30 Israeli fighter jets took part in the bombing campaign.

On Sunday, Ansarallah fired a ballistic missile toward the area surrounding the Israeli airport and declared a no-fly zone over Israeli airspace in response to Israel’s expanding military operations in Gaza.

For its part, Iran strongly condemned Israel’s attacks on the city of Hodeidah. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei described the strikes as a “blatant crime” and a “flagrant violation of the principles and rules of international law.”

Baghaei called on international and regional powers to act against what he described as ongoing American and Israeli destruction in Islamic countries.

(PC, AJA)