Death Toll Surpasses 50,200 as Israeli Occupation Forces Advance in Gaza

As Israeli forces escalate their attacks, Gaza’s death toll has surpassed 50,200, with over 180 children killed in a single day.

Gaza authorities on Thursday released an updated death toll from Israel’s genocidal war, as Israeli occupation forces advanced into Rashid Street and opened fire on civilians.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that hospitals received 25 fatalities and 82 wounded in the past 24 hours. Since March 18, 855 people have been killed and 1,869 others injured due to Israeli attacks.

This brings the overall death toll in Gaza to 50,208 killed and 113,910 wounded since October 7, 2023.

Israeli airstrike kills Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou in Jabalia, Gaza. The brutal assault continues with devastating impacts on civilians.

Meanwhile, UNRWA stated that more than 180 children were killed in a single day following Israel’s resumption of its military assault.

In a post on its X account, the agency reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire, warning that without one, the number of casualties will continue to rise.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor reported that since March 18, Israel has been killing an average of 103 Palestinians and wounding 223 others every 24 hours.

The organization also stressed that beyond direct attacks, Israel continues to impose genocidal policies—including siege, starvation, and deliberate destruction of living conditions—aimed at eradicating the Palestinian people.

Siege and Bombardment Continue

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces advanced from the Netzarim axis to Rashid al-Bahri Street, firing on civilians and restricting their movement as they reinforced the siege on Gaza City and the north.

Local Palestinian sources confirmed that Israeli forces detonated residential buildings in Beit Lahia, north of Gaza, and shelled the northern Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza with artillery fire.

In the south, Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported that Israeli artillery also targeted western Rafah and northern Nuseirat, intensifying the bombardment.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 12 quoted sources suggesting that Israel may escalate to more intense combat operations in Gaza within weeks.

