Deaths at GHF Aid Sites Soared ‘Eight-Fold’ between May and June – Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to the latest figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry on Tuesday, the total number of “aid seekers” killed at or near aid distribution sites since the end of May has risen to 1,157.

Palestinian deaths at aid distribution sites in Gaza soared more than eight-fold between May and June, coinciding with the launch of the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), according to a report published by The Economist.

In June alone, “800 Gazans were killed while trying to collect food,” the report stated, citing the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), an independent non-profit organization that, according to its website, “collects data on violent conflict and protest” around the world.

“It is 100 percent by design to dehumanise the civilian population [of Gaza].” Anthony Aguilar, a retired US special operations soldier who subcontracted with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), says the organisation is starving and dehumanising Palestinians in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/xzIoOuY88A — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 29, 2025

The Economist report shared charts and maps showing how “the scramble for aid often turned lethal” in recent months.

Four Aid Sites

It indicated four large distribution hubs set up by the GHF, with three in the south and one in central Gaza, all “located inside Israeli-controlled zones” from which Palestinian civilians were previously ordered to evacuate.

The report stated that satellite images from July 18 “show one aid site north of Rafah overwhelmed with hundreds of people.”

Citing ACLED, it said the Israeli army reportedly fired on the crowd, killing “several” Palestinians. The GHF denied “any such incident on that day,” the report stated.

However, data from ACLED show that since May 26, “most deaths linked to aid have been caused by Israeli gunfire near GHF centres.”

Deaths were also caused by crushes, the report noted, with at least 20 Palestinians killed in a stampede at a GHF center on July 16.

The Israeli army claims it only fires at crowds when they pose a threat and also blamed “gunmen linked to Hamas” for causing panic at the sites, according to the report.

Condemnation

The GHF aid scheme has been widely condemned by organizations and rights group.

Last month, the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) warned that Israel’s “militarized humanitarian assistance mechanism” in the Gaza Strip is “in contradiction with international standards on aid distribution.”

“The weaponization of food for civilians, in addition to restricting or preventing their access to life-sustaining services, constitutes a war crime and, under certain circumstances, may constitute elements of other crimes under international law,” OHCHR spokesperson Thameen al-Kheetan said at a press briefing.

He said the aid mechanism “endangers civilians, and contributes to the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

Call for UN-Led Mechanisms

Similarly, more than 130 humanitarian organizations, including Oxfam, Save the Children and Amnesty, have demanded immediate action to shut down the “deadly” GHF aid distribution scheme.

After Israel established the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to distribute aid, starvation in #Gaza has reached its peak, with dozens of children and elderly people dying from severe malnutrition Why? Here are 8 reasons ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/GKreijMbMD — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) July 29, 2025



“Israeli forces and armed groups – some reportedly operating with backing from Israeli authorities – now routinely open fire on desperate civilians risking everything just to survive,” the statement emphasized.

The organizations urged “the existing UN-led coordination mechanisms” to be utilized in the enclave and for Israel’s blockade on aid and commercial supplies to be lifted.

(The Palestine Chronicle)