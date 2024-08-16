Deceptive Optimism – What is Really Happening at the Gaza Ceasefire Talks (ANALYSIS)

By Palestine Chronicle Editors

This unprecedented optimism, however, seems puzzling, considering that the Palestinian movement Hamas, which represents all Gaza resistance groups, did not participate in the talks held in Doha.

At a press conference on Friday, US President Joe Biden said, referring to the Gaza ceasefire talks, that an agreement is within reach.

“I don’t want to jinx anything… we may have something. It’s much, much closer than it was three days ago. So, keep your fingers crossed,” he said.

His statement was consistent with optimistic media coverage, including news outlets affiliated with the two Arab mediators, Qatar and Egypt.

In a joint statement, Washington, Doha and Cairo said that “tt is time to release the hostages and detainees, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement” and that “the path is now set for that outcome”.

This unprecedented optimism, however, seems puzzling, considering that the Palestinian movement Hamas, which represents all Gaza resistance groups, did not participate in the talks held in Doha on Thursday and Friday.

While the Americans gave the impression that Hamas had participated indirectly in the talks, sources from the movement said that they had no role, direct or otherwise, in the talks.

To the contrary, a source in Hamas told Al-Jazeera on Friday that “the Hamas movement is committed to the July 2 proposal”.

“What reaches us through indirect channels falls short of the presented ceiling, and Hamas will not accept it,” he added.

So, what is happening exactly?

Saeed Ziad, a respected Palestinian analyst, summarized Hamas’ position in an interview with Al-Jazeera.

“Hamas did not participate directly or indirectly in these negotiations and had announced its boycott of the ‘talks’ a few days ago,” Ziad said, adding:

“Hamas was hoping that they would be going to the execution of a ‘previous proposal’ rather than the negotiations ‘of a new one’.”

“We are, in fact, going back in the negotiations, not moving forward. The American claims that the last two days have been the most fruitful for the negotiations are utter lies. We are facing the complete collapse of the negotiations.”

Ziad said that the negotiations are facing complete disagreement on vital issues, not a discussion over details. “Israel is completely backtracking on everything that had been proposed and agreed on by the mediators,” Ziad said, revealing information that “Qatar and Egypt have offered to Israel more than ten different proposals, yesterday and today, and Israel has rejected all of them.”

So what are the points of contention?

According to Ziad and other experts, Israel still insists on having full control of the Netzarim area, in central Gaza, of the Philadelphi Route, separating Gaza and Egypt, over the Gaza crossing, the return of displaced Palestinians from the south to the north, and the mechanisms of moving between each phase of the agreement to the next.

In fact, Israel continues to reject the principle of the permanent ceasefire.

So why are the Americans keen on giving a false impression about the progress of the negotiations?

There are two possible answers. One is the typical American protection and support of the Israeli position, even if that position contradicts American policies and interests in the region. Two, Washington’s desperate hope of avoiding a regional conflict, which has been instigated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since the very start of the war.

Yet, instead of putting pressure on Israel, the Americans continue to promote the idea that an agreement is within grasp and that Hamas, not Israel, is the main obstacle to a ceasefire proposal.

But by doing so, Washington continues to provide Israel with the needed time and resources to carry on with its genocidal war in Gaza, which has destabilized the region, raising fears of an imminent regional war.

So why do Arab mediators contribute to the illusion that progress has been made in the negotiations?

There are two reasons for the optimistic language emanating from Doha and Cairo. One, pressure imposed by Washington as demonstrated in repeated joint statements by the three countries, and two, fear that the imminent Iranian retaliation would harm their interests in the region.

Despite the fact that Hamas did not participate in the talks, the movement’s official position is that it remains committed to the July 2 proposal.

The movement has made it clear that it is not willing to renegotiate with what has already been offered and agreed upon by all parties.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,005 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,401 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)