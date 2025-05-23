‘Delusional Visions’: Barak Says No Victory Possible, Urges End to War

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Labeling the war a “deception,” Barak says Netanyahu’s strategy is doomed to fail and could push Israel further into an international crisis.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak warned that Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a critical choice: either to pursue a “political war of deception” or end the war and secure the release of captives.

In an article published by Haaretz on Thursday, Barak expressed strong doubts that prolonging the war would yield outcomes different from previous military campaigns in Gaza.

“Choosing a war of deception,” he argued, “would write a new chapter in ‘The March of Folly,’” Barak continued.

He also added that the ongoing war is “a misleading smokescreen (that) purports to be a campaign for the country’s security and future, while in actuality it’s a political war”.

Barak warned that prolonging the war would not produce any results but “would undoubtedly exacerbate Israel’s diplomatic and legal isolation, prompt a wave of antisemitism and constitute a death sentence for some or most of the living hostages.”

The former prime minister ruled out that Netanyahu’s strategy could be victorious.

“It would have made sense if it could bring about ‘total victory’ over Hamas, but that won’t happen,” he noted, adding:

“Permanent occupation of the Gaza Strip, the population transfer of 2 million Palestinians and the resettlement of Israelis on that land are all baseless and delusional visions that would backfire on us and only accelerate the confrontation with the rest of the world.”

“We urgently need to be relieved of the worst government in our history,” Barak concluded.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 53,000, wounding more than 122,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(The Palestine Chronicle)