Dire Consequences – Main Israeli Violations of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a statement, Hamas detailed Israel’s violations of the ceasefire agreement. Meanwhile, the Gaza Municipality warned of an impending environmental disaster.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas issued a statement on Monday detailing a list of Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which came into effect on January 19 and concluded its first phase last Saturday.

The statement, read by top Hamas official Osama Hamdan, reviewed Israel’s field and political violations of the agreement, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of seeking to resume aggression against Gaza following the end of the first phase, with the declared support of the United States for Tel Aviv.

Hamdan noted in a press conference that Israel’s behavior during the first phase proves that Netanyahu’s government was intent on undermining the ceasefire agreement and actively sought its collapse.

Hamas also stated that Netanyahu’s recent decisions to adopt the proposal of US envoy Stephen Wittkoff to extend the first phase fall within this context, describing them as a blatant attempt to renege on the agreement.

The statement emphasized that Hamas, for its part, remains committed to implementing all provisions of the agreement related to it with precision and within the specified timelines.

It called on the international community to pressure Israel to return to the agreement and transition to the second phase. Hamas also urged mediators to prevent Netanyahu from sabotaging the agreement and demanded pressure on Israel to open crossings and allow the flow of humanitarian aid.

Key Israeli Violations Listed in Hamas’ Statement:

Field Violations:

The statement said that Israel violated the ceasefire agreement 962 times in the field, including shelling and incursions by military vehicles.

It added that Israeli attacks during the first phase resulted in the killing of 116 people and the injury of 490 others.

Relief and Humanitarian Protocol:

Hamas stated that Israel failed to comply with the provision to allow 50 fuel trucks into Gaza daily. Over 42 days, only 978 trucks entered, averaging 23 trucks per day.

The statement noted that the occupation allowed only 15 mobile homes out of 60,000 needed, in addition to a limited number of tents.

Israel also permitted the entry of only 9 heavy vehicles, while Gaza requires at least 500 heavy vehicles to remove rubble and recover bodies.

The statement added that Israel prevented the entry of construction materials and medical equipment necessary for the rehabilitation of hospitals.

Prisoners:

Regarding prisoners, Hamas stated that Israel deliberately delayed their release at all stages, despite the agreement stipulating their release within one hour of the handover of Israeli prisoners.

The statement pointed out that Israeli authorities forced prisoners to wear clothing bearing Nazi and racist symbols, in addition to subjecting them to beatings, humiliation, torture, and starvation until the moment of their release.

Rafah Crossing:

The statement highlighted the continued closure of the Rafah crossing to civilians in both directions, the prevention of the resumption of goods and trade movement, and the return of dozens of travelers, including patients and wounded individuals, after their travel had been agreed upon.

Philadelphi Corridor:

The statement noted that Israel did not withdraw or reduce its forces in the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egyptian-Palestinian border.

Political Violations:

Hamas’ statement said that Israel intentionally delayed the start of negotiations for the second phase, adding that Tel Aviv is demanding the entry into a new agreement that contradicts all previously agreed terms.

Environmental and Health Catastrophe

For its part, the Gaza Municipality has warned of an environmental and health catastrophe threatening the Gaza Strip due to the accumulation of thousands of tons of waste in residential areas, neighborhoods, and displacement camps.

This crisis stems from the inability to remove or dispose of the waste following the 15-month-long Israeli genocidal war on the Strip, which began in 2023, the Gaza Municipality said.

Asim al-Nabih, the spokesperson for the municipality, stated that a real catastrophe is threatening the lives of citizens, particularly in Gaza City, where more than 170,000 tons of waste have accumulated. He added that this number is multiplied across the entire Gaza Strip.

Al-Nabih emphasized that these piles of waste pose an environmental and health disaster for Palestinians, leading to the spread of epidemics and various diseases, according to relevant authorities, the Ministry of Health, and international institutions.

Al-Nabih explained that the accumulation of over 170,000 tons of waste in streets, roads, homes, and displacement camps is causing the spread of skin and intestinal diseases, especially among children and the elderly. Additionally, it has led to an increase in insects and rodents, exacerbating the health crisis and its dangers to people’s lives.

He added, “The accumulation of waste also affects groundwater in the Strip, as waste seepage contaminates the water, harming the environment as a whole.”

Israel and Hamas had agreed on January 19 to start a three-phase ceasefire agreement, with each phase extending to 42 days. The final phase was dedicated to ending the war completely and the reconstruction of the destroyed Gaza Strip.

Backed by the US, Israel violated the first phase of the agreement and refused to engage in further discussions that would lead to the implementation of the second phase.

(PC, QNA, AJA)