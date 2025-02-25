Disabled Palestinian Stabbed, Youth Killed in Ongoing Israeli West Bank Raids

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian youth Tarek Qassas succumbed to gunshot wounds amid continued Israeli military operations in the West Bank.

Palestinian youth Tarek Qassas succumbed on Tuesday to the injuries he sustained after being shot by Israeli occupation forces near the Western Cemetery in Nablus.

The attack took place amidst escalating Israeli military operations targeting Palestinian civilians and resistance fighters.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old disabled Palestinian was stabbed by illegal Israeli Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday morning.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that the victim was transferred to a hospital in Tubas after being stabbed in the abdomen.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1894427228085027174

While no details about the circumstances of the attack were provided, it highlights

The Israeli military continues its deadly raids across the northern West Bank, including Nablus, Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas.

The region has seen widespread destruction and displacement, with over 60 Palestinians killed since January and thousands forced to flee their homes. The escalating violence has raised concerns of a broader humanitarian crisis.

In Jenin, Israeli tanks roamed the streets of the camp today, part of an ongoing military operation that has been raging for 36 consecutive days.

Videos shared on social media showed tanks targeting homes in the Al-Jabariyat and Jabal Abu Dhahir neighborhoods, while the forces also stationed themselves in front of Jenin Governmental Hospital. The siege on Jenin has resulted in the killing of 27 Palestinians, with dozens more injured and many residents displaced.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1894427129393164590

The Israeli Defense Minister, Yisrael Katz, has previously called for the evacuation of tens of thousands of Palestinians from camps in Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nour Shams, where military forces have been wreaking havoc.

In the town of Tubas, Israeli forces stormed neighborhoods and conducted arrests, including one Palestinian with special needs.

In Nablus, the Israeli army re-stormed the city on Tuesday, deploying military reinforcements across the Old City and clashing with Palestinians in the western cemetery area. At least 17 Palestinians were injured in clashes, with 15 suffering from suffocation due to tear gas fired by occupation forces.

As the Israeli army intensifies its campaign, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reports that at least 61 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing operation, which has displaced tens of thousands of people and caused widespread destruction.

(PC, Agencies)