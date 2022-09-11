Dozens of Jewish Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

September 11, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo: via Times of Gaza TW page)

Scores of Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli occupation forces, broke into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday and performed rituals in its courtyards, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department, in charge of the holy site, said that dozens of Jewish settlers entered the compound through the Moroccan Gate in groups and performed rituals and Talmudic prayers there under the protection of Israeli forces.

The latest development comes amid calls by so-called Temple Mount groups urging fans to break en masse into the holy site at the end of this month marking Jewish holidays.

Since 2003, the Israeli occupation authorities have allowed settlers into the compound almost on a daily basis, with the exclusion of Friday, the Muslim day of rest and worship.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

