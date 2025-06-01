Dr. Hamdi al-Najjar Dies from Wounds after Airstrike that Killed His Nine Children

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Dr. Hamdi al-Najjar has died from injuries sustained in the Israeli airstrike that killed his nine children in Khan Yunis, as military operations intensify across southern Gaza.

The Nasser Medical Complex confirmed on Saturday evening the death of Dr. Hamdi al-Najjar, who succumbed to his injuries days after an Israeli airstrike targeted his home in Khan Yunis, killing nine of his children.

The tragedy unfolded on May 23, when Dr. Alaa, Dr. Hamdi’s wife and a physician at the same hospital, was on duty. While she was at work, an Israeli missile struck their family home.

In an unimaginable scene, Dr. Alaa received the bodies of nine of her children—burned beyond recognition. Her husband, Dr. Hamdi, arrived at the hospital critically wounded, alongside their only surviving child, Adam, who also sustained severe injuries.

Dr. Munir al-Barsh, Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, shared the details of the massacre in a post on X: “Dr. Alaa is the mother of ten children, the eldest no older than 12. That morning, she left with her husband, who dropped her off at work. Minutes after he returned home, an Israeli missile hit their house.”

Sad, sad news. Dr. Alaa al-Najjar’s husband, Dr. Hamdi al-Najjar, has just succumbed to his injuries. Dr. Hamdi al-Najjar died now along with his 9 children. pic.twitter.com/i3wBRaIPUo — Mosab Abu Toha (@MosabAbuToha) May 31, 2025

He added: “Nine of their children—Yahya, Rakan, Raslan, Jibran, Eve, Rifan, Sayedin, Luqman, and Sidra—were killed. The only survivor, Adam, is critically injured, as was her husband, Dr. Hamdi, who has now died from his wounds.”

In the broader military landscape, Al-Jazeera reported that the Khuza’a and Najjar neighborhoods, south of Khan Yunis—where the Najjar family lived—remain under intense Israeli ground assault.

The operation has escalated in recent hours and days, with continuous airstrikes and artillery bombardment targeting dozens of remaining homes.

The ground assault has also reportedly intensified in the vicinity of the European Hospital, located between the Al-Fakhari and Al-Manara neighborhoods.

Dr Hamdi Al Najjar, husband of Dr Alaa Al Najjar, has now followed his 9 children as a Martyr. May he rest peacefully in the highest level of Paradise with his children. Ameen #Israel_Enemy_of_Humanity #GazaHolocaust pic.twitter.com/Y3pzDQxexE — 🔻من النهر الى البحر🔻 (@GHarthy) May 31, 2025

The offensive has now expanded to adjacent areas as well, all facing similar conditions: ground invasions, shelling, the destruction of homes, and aerial bombardment.

Israeli forces are deliberately and systematically leveling residential areas, reporting that multiple homes were demolished just hours earlier—the third such wave of destruction in the area.

Additionally, Israeli airstrikes have hit western Khan Yunis, part of an ongoing campaign aimed at erasing the city’s remaining residential infrastructure.

(PC, AJA)