Drone Explosion in Haifa – City Faces Economic Collapse amid Escalating Attacks

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Sirens blared continuously across northern Israel as the military reported multiple drones detected in the area.

The Israeli army announced that helicopters were pursuing several drones observed in the skies over Akka, originating from Lebanon.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that a drone exploded near a community center in Nesher, east of Haifa, undetected and with no sirens sounding.

​​The Israeli Fire Authority stated that its teams were dispatched to the area where the Israeli drone had crashed.

For its part, the Israeli occupation army said it is “investigating the reasons why the sirens did not go off before the drone fell.”

Earlier, Israel’s Home Front Command activated sirens in Kiryat Shmona, surrounding areas, the western Galilee, and the northern coastline.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: A drone exploded in Nesher, east of Haifa. pic.twitter.com/hR98k1HYfz — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 12, 2024

Moreover, the army reported intercepting a drone that had entered southern Israel from the occupied Syrian Golan.

The Israeli forces confirmed another interception of a drone that entered from the east into the Wadi Araba region in southern Israel.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) reported further air interceptions over Eilat in southern Israel, while the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for drone strikes targeting military sites both north and south of Israel.

BREAKING: A drone launched by Hezbollah has exploded in the colonial Israeli settlement of Nesher, near Haifa, northern occupied Palestine. pic.twitter.com/uSNvhX87Y3 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 12, 2024

‘Economic Blow’

Meanwhile, former Israeli military intelligence chief Amos Malka acknowledged that Israel cannot eliminate Hezbollah’s missile threat through a strategy of “fighting until they run out”.

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 7, Malka said that the Lebanese group has the capacity to launch 100 rockets a day for months. “So, a settlement is needed,” he added.

Israeli media reports also described the reality of Israel’s northern settlements amid the continued and expanding fire by Hezbollah.

Israeli Channel 12 confirmed that 400 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward the north over the weekend, as fighting continued and sirens sounded non-stop.

BREAKING: Hezbollah has officially started striking the Israeli port of Haifa for the first time. pic.twitter.com/oWtRsWiDAs — SilencedSirs◼️ (@SilentlySirs) November 11, 2024

For his part, the Mayor of Haifa, Yona Yahav, confirmed on Tuesday that the city has suffered an unprecedented economic blow, stating, that “everything has come to a standstill; the streets are empty, and the shops are closed.”

In a statement addressed to the Israeli military, Yahav warned that if Haifa’s economy is undermined, it will impact all of Israel, stressing that “Israel will only be strong if the north is strong.”

For over a month, Hezbollah has been shelling Haifa from Lebanon.

(PC, AJA, Al-Mayadeen)