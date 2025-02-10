‘Full Arab Consensus’ – Egypt Condemns Netanyahu’s Statements on Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Egypt condemned Netanyahu’s remarks on Gaza, rejecting displacement plans and reaffirming “full solidarity” with the Palestinian people.

Egypt has condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent statements on Gaza, calling them deliberate “misinformation” that disregards its humanitarian efforts.

On Monday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aati reiterated that there is “full Arab consensus” on rejecting the displacement of Palestinians from their land.

In a Fox News interview aired Saturday, Netanyahu claimed Gaza is known as the “biggest open-air prison” because people are “not allowed to leave.” He also praised former U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to forcibly relocate Gaza’s population to Jordan and Egypt— a plan widely rejected by Arab countries.

In a statement Sunday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry rejected Netanyahu’s claims, stating they ignore Egypt’s ongoing aid efforts, including the delivery of over 5,000 humanitarian aid trucks since the latest ceasefire and the evacuation of wounded Palestinians through the Rafah crossing.

Egypt accused Netanyahu of attempting to divert attention from Israel’s “flagrant violations” against civilians and its destruction of essential Palestinian infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and water facilities.

The ministry also reiterated Egypt’s opposition to any attempts to displace Palestinians to Egypt, Jordan, or Saudi Arabia. It reaffirmed support for the Palestinian people’s right to statehood based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“Egypt stands in full solidarity with the brave people of people of Gaza who are holding on to their land and defending their just and legitimate cause despite all the atrocities that they are subjected to,” the statement said.

“Egypt remains committed to its established positions and Arab principles, emphasizing the Palestinian people’s right to establish their independent state on the 4 June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” it concluded.

Also on Sunday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced that Cairo will host an emergency Arab summit on the Palestinian issue on February 27, 2025.

The summit follows consultations and coordination with Arab countries, including the State of Palestine, which requested the meeting to address the ongoing developments and escalating challenges facing the Palestinian cause.

The summit is being convened after discussions between Egypt, the current president of the Arab summit, Bahrain, and the Arab League General Secretariat. In a statement, Egypt emphasized the urgent need for a unified Arab response to the latest dangerous developments regarding Palestine.

It aims to reaffirm support for the establishment of a Palestinian state and discuss the two-state solution as a path to resolving the longstanding conflict.

Hossam Zaki, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, noted on Saturday that the Arab League is working to mobilize both Arab and international support for the Palestinian cause.

He stated that Arab nations stand united in rejecting Israel’s actions, particularly in relation to displacement proposals. Zaki also emphasized the Arab League’s firm stance on the two-state solution.

The decision to hold this summit comes amid rising tensions surrounding US President Donald Trump’s controversial plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza.

On January 25, Trump proposed resettling Gaza’s population in neighboring countries like Egypt and Jordan, a plan rejected by both nations and condemned by the broader Arab and international community.

The emergency summit will focus on finding collective responses to the Palestinian issue and addressing new threats to Palestinian rights, especially in light of recent proposals and ongoing violence.

(The Palestine Chronicle)