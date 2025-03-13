Egypt, Hamas Welcome Trump’s Gaza Remarks, Urge Just Solution

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Egypt praised US President Donald Trump’s reversed position on the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, calling for a just and sustainable resolution to the Palestinian issue.

Egypt has expressed appreciation for recent statements by US President Donald Trump, in which he dismissed the idea of forcing residents of the Gaza Strip to leave.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry stated that this position demonstrates an understanding of the need to avoid worsening the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and highlights the importance of achieving just and lasting solutions to the Palestinian issue.

The ministry emphasized the importance of building on what it described as a positive stance to advance Middle East peace efforts. It called for a comprehensive approach based on a clear vision to ensure stability and security for all parties involved, according to Egyptian and Arab media reports.

Trump’s new stance “reflects an understanding of the importance of avoiding a worsening of the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the need to work towards finding just and sustainable solutions to the Palestinian issue,” the ministry said, adding,

“(Egypt) believes that Trump’s initiative to end international conflicts and establish peace, including in the Middle East, can represent a practical framework to build upon and work together to achieve it, taking into account the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, including their right to establish their independent state on the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Egypt also reiterated its commitment to supporting serious initiatives aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace in the region, urging international and regional actors to intensify efforts toward a peaceful resolution, as stated in the ministry’s announcement.

Hamas Welcomes

For its part, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas on Thursday welcomed Trump’s statement.

“If the statements by US President Trump represent a retreat from all the idea of ​​displacing the people of the Gaza Strip, they are welcomed,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement cited by the Anadolu news agency.

“We call for reinforcing this position by obligating the (Israeli) occupation to implement all the terms of the (Gaza) ceasefire agreements,” he added.

The Hamas spokesman urged Trump to refrain from “aligning with the vision of the extreme Zionist right” against Palestinians and their land.

Trump’s New Comments

During a press conference on Wednesday, President Trump, while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, was asked about claims that he intended to forcibly remove Palestinians from Gaza. Trump interrupted, stating, “Nobody’s expelling any Palestinians.”

For his part, Martin echoed Ireland’s call for a ceasefire and a consolidated peace, emphasizing the need for the release of hostages.

This statement marks a clear shift from Trump’s earlier proposal to expel Palestinians from Gaza and establish a “Riviera of the Middle East” in the Strip, an idea that had drawn widespread condemnation from Arab and international communities.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen, Egyptian Media)