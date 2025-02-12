Egypt Stands Firm Against Gaza Displacement, Plans Reconstruction Proposal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Egypt is set to present a reconstruction plan for Gaza that ensures Palestinians remain on their land while rejecting any displacement proposals.

Egypt has reiterated its firm rejection of any plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza, with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi reportedly refusing to travel to Washington if US President Donald Trump’s proposal is on the agenda.

According to Al-Arabiya, which cited two Egyptian security sources, Sisi will not visit the White House under these conditions, though Trump had extended an open invitation during a call on February 1.

No date has been set for a possible visit, and Egyptian authorities have not commented on the matter.

On Tuesday, Egypt announced its intention to present a proposal for Gaza’s reconstruction, ensuring that Palestinians remain on their land in accordance with their legal and historical rights.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry expressed willingness to “cooperate with the US administration, led by President Trump, to achieve a comprehensive and just peace in the region by reaching a just settlement of the Palestinian cause”.

The statement further indicated that Egypt’s forthcoming proposal would offer a “comprehensive vision for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip in a manner that ensures the Palestinian people remain in their homeland and aligns with their legitimate and legal rights.”

Egypt also emphasized that “any vision for resolving the Palestinian cause must take into account the need to avoid endangering the gains of peace in the region while simultaneously addressing the root causes of the conflict by ending Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land and implementing the two-state solution.”

Egypt’s firm stance aligns with that of Jordan, whose King Abdullah II met with Trump on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Jordanian king confirmed that Egypt would present a plan outlining its position on Gaza and the broader Palestinian issue.

He also stated that Arab countries would deliver a collective response to Trump’s proposal at an upcoming summit in Cairo on the 27th of this month, adding that further discussions would take place in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on Tuesday, Egyptian sources told Al-Arabiya that Cairo had sent multiple responses to Washington in recent days, reaffirming its categorical rejection of any plan that involves the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

(PC, Agencies)