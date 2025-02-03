Egyptian FM: Cairo Has ‘Clear Vision’ for Gaza Reconstruction without Displacement

“The Egyptian efforts regarding Gaza are ongoing and will not stop with regard to implementing the specific requirements of the ceasefire agreement in its three stages.”

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has said that Egypt has a clear vision to rebuild Gaza without any Palestinians leaving their land.

“We have a clear vision for rebuilding the Gaza Strip without any citizen leaving his land, Abdelatty said, the Middle East Monitor (MEMO) reported on Monday.

There is Arab consensus in this regard, he reportedly added, and talks are taking place with the UN on the matter.

“The Egyptian efforts regarding Gaza are ongoing and will not stop with regard to implementing the specific requirements of the ceasefire agreement in its three stages,” Abdelatty stated.

He also noted that this process is considered a first stage leading to the start of a credible political process that would pave the way for the establishment of a Palestinian state, the report noted.

Abdelatty stressed that this was the only way to achieve security and stability in the region.

He also noted the importance of implementing urgent projects for early recovery in the Gaza Strip along with the entry of aid, especially drinking water, sanitation and health, adding that Egypt is preparing a plan in cooperation with the UN in this regard.

The foreign minister pointed out that implementing the requirements of the ceasefire agreement in its three stages leads to the sustainability of the ceasefire.

Hamas Slams ‘Delay’ in Aid

Hamas accused Israel on Sunday of “delaying” the implementation of relief and reconstruction agreements for the Gaza Strip, reported MEMO.

“The Zionist occupation continues to stall implementation of the relief and reconstruction process outlined in the ceasefire agreement, and there are humanitarian aid commitments that it has not fully adhered to,” said the movement’s spokesperson Hazem Qassem. “Despite the massive destruction of the healthcare sector, the occupation has not allowed any restoration efforts or the entry of essential medical supplies.”

2 weeks after the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel took effect, devastated roads and lurking bombs are hindering Gaza’s aid efforts — in pictures https://t.co/YCWv5yjU4B pic.twitter.com/1nG1gyKXEP — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 3, 2025

The spokesman reportedly pointed out that fuel deliveries remain far below what was stipulated in the agreement, and the amount reaching northern Gaza is negligible.

“The heavy machinery specified in the agreement has not been allowed in, preventing the retrieval of martyrs’ bodies and hindering the recovery of (captive) bodies set to be exchanged, especially at the end of this phase.”

Hamas urged the mediators in Qatar and Egypt and the guarantors of the ceasefire agreement to compel Israel to allow the entry of the relief materials outlined in the agreement immediately.

“In particular, tents, fuel, food supplies and heavy machinery are required, while also ensuring an end to all other violations and breaches,” said Qassem.

‘Humanitarian Disaster Zone’

Earlier on Sunday, Salama Marouf, the head of the government media office in Gaza, declared the enclave to be a “humanitarian disaster zone devoid of all basic necessities for survival and human dignity.”

The @UN and partners have scaled up humanitarian assistance in #Gaza. They are delivering:

🥘 Food

💧 Water

🏥 Health care

⛺️ Shelter and more. The ceasefire must be upheld and funding sustained to ensure continued flow of life-saving aid as people try to rebuild their lives. pic.twitter.com/s0T9JalgAn — UN Humanitarian (@UNOCHA) February 3, 2025

On Wednesday, the media office called on the mediators between the Palestinian factions and Israel to pressure Tel Aviv to allow the entry of tents and caravans to shelter more than a quarter of a million displaced families whose homes were destroyed during the genocide.

The Gaza Strip is suffering from a severe humanitarian crisis as a result of the genocidal war waged by Israel since October 7, 2023.

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas took effect on January 19, ending 15 months of Israeli genocide in Gaza, which resulted in tens of thousands of casualties as well as the widespread displacement of nearly the entire population.

(MEMO, PC)